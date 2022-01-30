Willem Dafoe shows off his Wisconsin roots on Saturday Night Live





Four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe kicked off his first “Saturday Night Live” presentation by jokingly insisting he can still do a Wisconsin accent. In his opening monologue, Dafoe said he sympathized with the plight of the live audience, who came out during the monstrous snowstorm that hit the East Coast and dumped a foot of snow on New York. “When I was a kid in Appleton, Wisconsin, winters,” he began, but was cut off by “SNL” cast members Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day, playing audience members who also said to be from Appleton. Using the Hollywood version of a Wisconsin accent (dragging, with lots of flat vowels), Bryant and Day said they liked Dafoe’s movies, especially “”Spider-Man”, “Spider-Man 2″ and ‘Spider-Man: The New One.'” Then they inaccurately rattle off Dafoe’s other credits, but they get one of his worst (“Speed ​​2: Cruise Control”) correct, much to their chagrin. from Dafoe. “Well, Appleton is so proud of you,” Bryant said. “I mean, you do movies with big Hollywood stars like Timothée Chalamet and Shrek.” But Day lamented, “We just wish you still had your Wisconsin accent.” Dafoe insisted he always did. “Well, I can speak Wisconsin,” he said, then got into character, “Hey, guys, let’s go to Krabo’s and have a drink at the bubbler?” (Krambo’s was an Appleton-based grocery chain with more than two dozen stores, including some in Milwaukee. It was acquired by Kroger in 1955.) Following:Appleton native Willem Dafoe appeared 8 times on The Post-Crescent before he shot to fame Following:Where does the term “bubbler” come from and are we the only ones to say it? Dafoe grew up in Appleton, and cut his teeth in Milwaukee, studying theater at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1973. Less than two years later, he joined Theater X, the theater troupe of the city, leaving for New York. theater stage when he was 21. While Dafoe has spoken fondly in recent years of his time at UWM, he hasn’t always had the same affection for his hometown. Dafoe appears in 7 other skits After the monologue, Dafoe was in most of the night’s sketches, several of which played off his on-screen image as, well, some sort of disturbing character. They included: “Tenant meeting” a New York co-op housing reunion with Dafoe as one of the building’s old-school tenants, longing for New York’s sleazier days. “What happened to this town? Where’s the danger, man?” “Nugenix”: In a fake ad for a testosterone supplement, Dafoe appears with retired athletes Frank Thomas (Thompson) and Doug Flutie (Mikey Day) to talk to a fitness club member about the benefits of the product. “Dog Show”: Dafoe is the co-host of the Badminster Dog Show, a canine competition that features some of the world’s worst, or at least most irritating dogs. “Hello Columbus”: In this spoof of a local morning TV show, Dafoe plays a guest author with a new book called “Knowing Yourself,” but when one of the presenters (Bowen Yang) misinterprets the title as a reference to a sex act, his appearance looks like it comes off the rails. “Office Song”: Dafoe plays a retiree who has returned to the workforce and, on the first day, awkwardly tries to fit in with the musical rituals of his new colleagues. RELATED:31 movies with Wisconsin ties in 2021, from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to ‘No Time to Die’ Aaron Rodgers is shaved again Saturday night’s show also included a diss from Aaron Rodgers. In the show is cold open, President Joe Biden views Russia’s extensive disinformation campaign in Ukraine, including a pro-Russian “ad” featuring the Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson). “I guess he left the Packers to play for Russia,” said a general played by Kenan Thompson. Contact Chris Foran at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

