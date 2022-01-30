Willem Dafoe pokes fun at his ‘expressive face’ in ‘SNL’ monologue





For the first time in his decades-long career, Willem Dafoe took over hosting last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Katy Perry. To start his monologue, he recalled his time in New York during the early years of his career and took a moment to almost immediately address the elephant in the room: his expressive face. I got into theatre. I was an original member of the Wooster Group, he said, to applause. And that journey really taught me how to get into a role. Some people tell me my game is overdone, but to me, an overdone man is another man’s committed performance. For example, in this scene, people assume I’m about to throw someone off a building, he said, before the clip cuts to a close-up shot of Dafoe with big eyes and a sinister smile. When in reality, I was just reading a very good book. The clip then cut to a larger version of the photo which showed Dafoe with the same menacing face, this time with a book in his hand. I can’t help but have an expressive face, I can’t control it, he explained, before mocking some of his fellow expressive actors. I don’t think about controlling it, I’m not one of those subtle actors, like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino.” He added, “Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘Do you know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker. It’s always nice to hear that you have the vibe. a sociopath. “I can’t control it,” Dafoe said of his “expressive” face. SNL / “SNL”/NBC Later in the monologue, cast members Mikey Day and Aidy Bryant interrupted Dafoe when he mentioned his hometown of Appleton, Wisconsin. The “SNL” alumni played a couple from the same town. They watched many of their favorite Dafoes movies, including Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and, as Bryant said, Spider-Man the New, in addition to Speed ​​2. There were also a few movies they could have sworn Dafoe was in (he wasn’t), including Full Metal Jacket and The Passion of the Christ. Day had a suggestion for Dafoe before the monologue ended, asking the host, Hey, did someone tell you that you should play the Joker? Related:

