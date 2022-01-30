Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are planning their wedding in April 2022? Learn





Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Bollywood’s lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for a few years now. The marriage of this couple is being discussed for a long time. Some time ago we told you that both are going to get married in March. There were reports that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will do a court marriage on February 21, 2022. As per reports, Marriage was on the cards for two of them as they have been in a relationship for the longest time now. They are discussing marriage plans. For a while and finally decided to take things to the next level. Farhan-Shibani to get married soon On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn as they make a formal commitment to be a lifelong partner. The couple had earlier decided to have a simple wedding with close friends and family. However, now the news is coming that the couple is all set to have a grand wedding in April 2022. A source has informed BollywoodLife, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have now decided to have a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided to have an intimate wedding due to the pandemic and the COVID 19 and Omicron threat. But now that things are under control, the couple has now thought of following all the protocols to make this wedding grand. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi’s dress and their wedding dresses are being made and they all want to keep it very intimate.” Will direct the film ‘Jee Le Zara’ On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to direct a film titled ‘Jee Le Zara’, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. He had posted about the film on Instagram, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as a director and what better day than 20 years of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to do it. Starting with #JeeLeZaraa @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliabhatt. Filming in 2022 and I can’t wait to bring this show on the floors.” Priyanka Chopra is once again ready to make a comeback in Bollywood films with this film. Also read- Newly Wed: Mouni Roy was seen as a new bride at the airport with husband Sooraj, see photos Also Read – Revealed: Mystery Girl’s name surfaced, confessed to being with Hrithik Roshan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsncr.com/entertainment/bollywood-wedding-farhan-akhtar-and-shibani-dandekar-are-planning-their-wedding-in-april-2022-learn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos