Howard Hesseman dead: ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star was 81





Howard Hesseman, a prolific actor who became a beloved television mainstay through his roles on the sitcoms “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “Head of the Class,” died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. complications from a colon operation he had last seen. summer. He was 81 years old. Hesseman’s death was confirmed at Variety by his longtime representative Robbie Kass. “Howard was a groundbreaking talent and a lifelong friend whose kindness and generosity was matched by his influence and admiration for generations of improv comedy and actors around the world,” Kass said. Born in Lebanon, Oregon on February 27, 1940, Hesseman became a counterculture figure as he rose in the entertainment world in the late 1960s. In 1965, he joined the comedy troupe of improvisation The Committee in San Francisco, as a performing member for 10 years. Hesseman continued his entertainment debut as a radio DJ, broadcasting as “Don Sturdy” and began appearing in small guest roles on “The Andy Griffith Show”, “Dragnet 1967”, “Soap and “Sanford and Son”. Hesseman found his most iconic role playing radio DJ Dr. Johnny Fever on the CBS sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” Hesseman earned two Emmy nominations for his performance on the show, which ran from 1978 to 1982. Hesseman was also well known for his starring role as Charlie Moore on ABC’s “Head of the Class” and his performance as Sam Royer in “One Day at a Time.” Hesseman has joined the CBS sitcom as a main cast member for its ninth and final season. Hesseman’s television career continued until very recently, with credits such as “The Rockford Files”, “Laverne and Shirley”, “The Bob Newhart Show”, and numerous “Saturday Night” hosting gigs. Live”. Additionally, Hesseman has starred in “Fresh Off the Boat”, “Chicago Med”, “Mike & Molly”, “Psych”, “House” and had recurring roles on “Boston Legal” and “That 70’s Show”. Beyond television, Hesseman has also appeared in several films over his five-decade career, with credits including “Salvation Boulevard,” “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment,” “About Schmidt,” “This Is Spinal Tap”, “Gridlock’d”, “Wild Oats”, “The Rocker”, “All About Steve” and Rob Zombie’s “Halloween II”. Beyond entertainment, Hesseman enjoyed swimming and gardening in his spare time – “but not simultaneously”, read Kass’ statement at his death.

