Malia and Sasha Obama spotted partying with mystery men at Hollywood bar





Obama sisters Malia and Sasha seem to be living their best lives together in Los Angeles, as the duo was seen partying well beyond midnight in Hollywood. The former first siblings were spotted by the paparazzi while leaving a Hollywood bar around 2 am on Friday night, January 28. They were accompanied by a group of friends including two mystery boys. Malia, 23, was also seen chatting and hugging with one of the men. The sisters were also spotted a week ago on the streets of Los Angeles as they set fashion goals with their stylish casuals. Photographers caught the elder sister taking a smoke break outside her office while giving a bright yellow sweater with a zipper at the top. She wore overcropped green pants and black sandals, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and a canvas tote bag. On the professional front, Malia Obama has joined a team of writers working with Donald Glover for his upcoming Amazon Prime project. Sasha, 20, on the other hand, is completing her college education, having transferred from the University of Michigan to a California school. She seemed to be embracing the laid-back Los Angeles lifestyle as she wore a colorful and funky outfit while she walking on the streets of LA. READ MORE Malia and Sasha Obama look fashionable as they enjoy laid-back life in Los Angeles Sasha Obama singing ‘b***h’ with pals in TikTok dance video goes viral, fans call her ‘coolest child of president’ On Friday night, the sisters hung out together and spent the evening in fun and banter with friends. Sasha was seen checking and talking on her phone quite often. Meanwhile, Malia seemed to be busy with her mystery man as the pair often had arms around each other. The photographs were captured by DailyMail reporters who spotted them outside the Thompson Hotel near Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood. The sisters got an Uber together to visit the place and partied at their rooftop lounge Bar Lis. Malia had been quite busy working with her Donald Glover on the Amazon project titled ‘Hive’, which apparently revolves around the story of a Beyonc-like singer. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama had earlier graduated from Harvard University. Malia Obama was believed to be dating British student Rory Farquharson, with whom she had been spotted on multiple occasions since 2020. The couple even attended a wild London party together in 2020 that involved marijuana, tequila, and a smashed window. Malia enjoyed her Christmas break that year with her boyfriend in London. They were spotted at bars and restaurants in Islington, where Rory’s parents have a 1.8 million house ($23.3 million). After the vacation, both of them returned to Harvard University, where they were both students. However, it is unclear whether the pair is still together after they graduated in 2021. In fact, Malia’s latest snaps with another man seem to be hinting otherwise, though his identity remains a mystery till now. If you have a news scoop or an interesting story for us, please reach out at (323) 421-7514

