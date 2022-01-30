Rachel Stevens Dated Actor’s 12-Year-Old Husband – Romance Revealed



















January 30, 2022 – 4:52 p.m. GMT



Rachel Avery

Dancing on Ice star Rachel Stevens married husband Alex Bourne in 2009, here’s everything you need to know.

ice dancing competitor Rachel Stevens dramatically pulled from the show temporarily last week due to a nasty wrist injury and we’re sure someone who was by her side to comfort her was her beloved husband. Here’s everything you need to know about his marriage… LATEST: Ben Foden’s wife bangs out at Dancing on Ice: ‘Just a popularity contest’ Loading player… WATCH: Jason Gardiner’s Future After Dancing on Ice Reveal Who is Rachel Stevens’ husband? Singer Rachel is happily married to Alex Bourne and the couple dated when they were teenagers before later getting together. Speaking on Loose Women, Rachel revealed: “We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were 12.” MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice’s Liberty Poole dating? When did Rachel Stevens get married? Rachel and Alex said “I do” at the glittering Claridge’s venue in 2009. The star walked down the aisle to her own S Club 7 hit, I never realized a dream and his band mates were there to watch! She has since shared a video of that magical moment with her Instagram followers. S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens married Alex in 2009 The bride wore a strapless sweetheart-style wedding dress and wore her locks highlighted in princess curls. How many children does Rachel Stevens have? Rachel and Alex now have two children together, Amelie and Minnie and the family live together in North London. What does Rachel Stevens’ husband do? Alex is a professional actor, and it looks like Rachel and Alex had an impact on their daughters because they’re both “performers,” Rachel said on her own website. Rachel and Alex have two children together Was Rachel Stevens married to Jeremy Edwards? FIND OUT: Who is Jordan, the famous brother of Dancing on Ice star Ashley Banjo? Rachel used to date City of Holby Actor Jeremy Edwards and their couple even got engaged in 2002 at the Dorchester Hotel, but they separated in 2004 before getting married. Jeremy has since explained that the death of his co-star Laura Sadler affected his mental health and sent him into a downward spiral which was one of the factors in his split with Rachel. Planning your wedding? Sign up for the brand new HELLO! Bride’s Guide Newsletter for expert advice, budgeting help, wedding inspiration, and real-life stories straight to your inbox.

