Spider-Man Wins Box Office Again As Hollywood Offers No New Competition

Well, it looks like we can now officially say it: January 2022 has been a dismal month for the big screen experience. At Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Scream debuted a few weeks ago, but the market was mostly indicative of intense industry fear over the COVID-19 Omicron variant, with most studios opting to delay their high-profile titles. For this reason, the first month of the year ends with Jon Watts Spider-Man: No Coming Home once again positioned as the number one movie in America with exactly zero new movies in the Top 10.

Check out the box office results below and join me after for the analysis!

(Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

TITLE ROUGH WEEKEND DOMESTIC RAW L.W. THTRS 1. Spider-Man: No Coming Home $11,000,000 $735,886,280 1 3,675 2. Scream $7,350,000 $62,138,780 2 3,518 3. Sing 2 $4,800,000 $134,508,860 3 3,450 4. Redemptive Love $1,850,000 $6,531,765 4 1,963 5. The King’s Man $1,754,000 $34,044,436 5 2,440 6. The 355 $1,400,000 $13,089,625 6 2,513 7. American Underdog $1,225,000 $24,782,428 seven 2,113 8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife $770,000 $128,058,897 11 1,170 9. Licorice Pizza $691,187 $11,816,739 ten 772 10. West Side History $614,000 $36,035,009 9 1,335

Spider-Man: No Way Home is No. 1 at the box office for the sixth time in seven weeks

Spider-Man: No Coming Home completely decimated COVID-19 box office records when it hit theaters on December 17, 2021, grossing $260.1 million in its first three days, and percentage drops in the weeks that followed were incredibly minimal. There are a slew of recent movies that would have loved to make $11 million in their second or third week of release, and the Marvel blockbuster just did the same on its seventh Friday-Sunday. (You may remember that Steven Spielberg West Side Story only grossed $10.5 million in its opening weekend in early December).

Worldwide, Spider-Man: No Coming Home has so far earned $1.7 billion, although that number sees it continue to hold its same position as last week on the all-time box office chart. Regular readers will remember that the blockbuster surpassed Colin Trevorrow’s jurassic world last weekend, taking sixth place in the record books, although he still has a considerable distance to go if he wants to break into the Top 5 and beat Joe and Anthony Russo Avengers: Infinity War – which grossed over $2 billion before its theatrical run ended in 2018.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In case it is not obvious, it means that Spider-Man: No Coming Home has yet to climb the Marvel Cinematic Universe box office charts either. The movie has now made over $200 million more than Joss Whedon’s The Avengersand is the third highest-grossing release in the franchise, but Avengers: Infinity War and that of Joe and Anthony Russo Avengers: Endgame still seem untouchable in their respective rankings.

As exciting as it may seem to see a movie do so well on the big screen after everything that’s happened since March 2020, at this point it’s actually kind of a disappointment that Spider-Man: No Coming Home is still the number one movie in the country. January has never exactly had the reputation of being an exemplary month for new cinema (quite the contrary, in fact), but exciting new theatrical releases are the lifeblood of the industry, and right now the lack of flow is disturbing.

Thankfully, things are looking up for February, as there are a number of titles that should hopefully grab moviegoers’ attention and get them out of the house. by Ruben Fleischer Unexploredstarring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and many others, should be the biggest news, but there are also a number of other films with great potential, including that of Jeff Tremaine. Fooled foreverwhich arrives this Friday.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is resurrected in the top 10

With exactly no new wide release hitting the big screen this weekend, the Top 10 structure at the domestic box office hasn’t changed much from last Sunday – but the last three slots are the exception. Having earned just $435,000 in his second weekend, Sean McNamara The King’s Daughter fell off the charts, and the movie that surprisingly took its place was Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Moviegoers will remember Ghostbusters: Afterlife first hit the big screen in early November, but Sony Pictures gave it a little boost over the weekend and released it in 109 more locations than last weekend. He only managed to earn $770,000, but that’s an 18% increase weekend over weekend, and it’s surprising to see him back in the Top 10 after dropping last Sunday.

Nowadays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife earned $196 million worldwide, and domestically was the 10th-highest performer of any big-screen release in 2021. That being said, it’s the first of the ghost hunters the franchise hasn’t grossed more than $200 million worldwide, and it doesn’t seem likely to hit that milestone before it’s done with its theatrical release.

Scream closes in on Scream 4’s worldwide box office total

When it comes to in-house franchise comparisons, Scream is on a much better path. The slasher movie lost to Spider-Man: No Coming Home for the second weekend in a row, but the additional $7.4 million further improved its standing over its predecessors. Domestically, the sequel has already done a lot more than Wes Craven’s Cry 4which grossed $38.2 million in the United States and Canada.

New Scream always sits behind Cry 4 when you look at the global numbers, but it is gaining ground. The 2011 film grossed $96 million worldwide, and the “requel” is now less than $13 million behind it (having made $83.1 million so far). The film won’t come close to the $173 million earned by Wes Craven’s original Scream in 1996, but it was not really expected, and its success so far would justify the continuation of the series from a financial point of view (according to Numbersthe budget was only $24 million).

January ended with a whimper, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that February 2022 will turn things around, starting with the above Fooled forever and Roland Emmerich moon fall. by Jeff Tremaine 3d donkey brought in $50 million when it premiered in 2010, and Emmerich has a solid history of successful disaster blockbusters, so hopefully we’ll see history repeat itself a bit.

Be sure to check back here at CinemaBlend next Sunday to see how the box office shakes up, and check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see all the big screen releases currently slated for between now and the end of December.