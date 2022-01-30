COVID cases decline from Omicron peaks as US nears 900,000 deaths





1/4 COVID-19 case rates are falling in some of the areas of the United States that were first affected by the Omicron variant, but deaths continue to climb towards 900,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture Jan. 30 (UPI) – The United States is approaching 900,000 deaths as deaths continue to rise despite falling case numbers. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has reported a total of 74,257,916 cases of COVID-19 as well as 883,993 virus-related deaths, the two highest national totals in the world. according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The seven-day average of new daily cases was 543,016 on Saturday, down 32% from the previous seven-day average, while the seven-day average of new daily deaths rose 11.7% to 2,265, according to tracked by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC listed the death toll at 879,071. With 900,000 deaths seemingly around the corner, Andrew Noymer, professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine, says USA Today that the grim milestone of one million virus-related deaths seems inevitable. “It will cause a lot of soul-searching,” Noymer said. “There will be a lot of discussion about what we could have done differently, how many deaths could have been avoided.” The CDC also reported that the seven-day daily average of hospital admissions from Jan. 19 to Jan. 1. 25 was 19,315, down 8.8% from the previous seven-day average. A total of 136,767 hospital beds at about 6,040 hospitals nationwide are being used for COVID-19 patients, representing 17.9% of all inpatient beds used, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 773,664 inpatient beds, or 77.69%, are utilized in 6,167 reporting hospitals nationwide. The record was 160,113 on January 20. East Coast states, which were among the first to see spikes in cases driven by the highly infectious variant of Omicron, have begun to see broad declines in case rates, with New Jersey reporting a seven-day average of 7,016 new cases, a 14-day drop of 70%, according to tracking by the New York Times. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said NBC News’ Meet the press that he was grateful to see cases go down and that the state must act preemptively to ensure testing and other resources are available for potential future surges, but said managing the virus must be part of daily life. “We are not going to manage this from scratch. We have to learn to live with this,” he said. “Please God, there’s no other significant wave. Every time you think you’ve figured this thing out, it humbles you.” Other states such as Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Louisiana have started to see improvement with case averages dropping more than 40% over 14 days, while Montana is seeing record numbers as its seven-day new daily case average has increased by 79% in the past 14 days. Kentucky, Idaho and Washington have also seen their daily averages increase by 40-55% over the past two weeks. New York reported 8,781 cases on Sunday, down from a record 90,132 on January 8. But 202 deaths were reported on Saturday and 305 on Tuesday. To date, 249,892,470 people, or 75.3% of the total US population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 211,695,131 people, or 63.8% of the population, have completed their vaccination schedule, according to CDC data. Of those who received a full course of vaccination, 41.5% received an additional booster dose.

