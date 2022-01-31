Abhimanyu Dassani on his films release being stuck: It happens, what can you or I do in this pandemic? | Bollywood





2022, as of now, has two of Abhimanyu Dassanis film releasing- Nikamma, and Aankh Micholi. At this point in his career, when he should have been busy considering he is just two films old, the Covid pandemic has clearly played spoilsport, shoots and releases have been delayed. He says yaar, hota hai. Asserting that he cant help the situation, he continues, What can I or you do? Its very uncertain, everyone is going through something or the other. There is not much you can really do about it, why focus on things you cant change. Jo hoga achhe ke liye hoga, he says on his film releases getting stuck. The 31-year-old, whose recent release was the OTT film Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra, says he did have a word with Nikammas producers, in which he stars with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia. They said they are figuring out. I said dont worry, its your film, you decide and let me know. If you all want me to be part of the discussion, I will be there to give my two cents, whatever your options are, shares Dassani, who is currently choosing to be at home consciously and prep for his upcoming projects. The government has been juggling occupancy up and down, dates of films have also been rescheduled time and again. You have got to be patient about that. I am sure the producers will work out something. Other than that, I didnt have shoots in the near future, I have been training for the next thing I am doing. Then reading over video calls and research for my next character, says Dassani. What kept him going was the response he received for his performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It makes a big difference to what I feel about the year gone by. For seven weeks, it was trending worldwide. The whole team had put in honest efforts. It was overwhelming, he signs off.

