Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan: Bollywood stars who are also amazing singers





Bollywood stars have often blown us away with their acting skills on the big screen. Often these celebrities are not only talented award-winning actors, but also talented singers. Many actors have also sung in their own films. Surprisingly, many also managed to impress the audience. From Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here is a list of Bollywood stars who are also amazing singers. Bollywood stars who are also amazing singers: 1. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt’s talent isn’t just limited to acting. She has a beautiful voice and has also done playback. Alia lent her voice for the unplugged version of Samjhawan by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, for Humsafar by Badrinath Ki Dulhania and for Udta Punjabs Ikk Kudi with Diljit Dosanjh. She also had formal musical training at AR Rahman’s School of Music. 2.Salman Khan Salman Khan has established himself in the film industry as one of the superstars of this generation. For more than three decades now, the actor has been part of this star industry. He provided vocals for Hero’s ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, Kick’s ‘Hangover’ and Sultan’s ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’. 3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate example of the queen bee ruling the glamorous world! . She had lent her voice to a song from her debut movie, Thamizhan in 2002. Her songs in Bollywood movies like Mary Kom and Dil Dhadakne Do are also unmissable. She also released singles like “In My City” and “Exotic” in American music scenes. 4. Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan, apart from his acting, is also widely known for his writing skills and singing skills. He sang songs like ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ by kahaani by Vidya Balan, ‘Atrangi Yaari’ by Wazir, ‘Main Yahan Tu Wahan’ by Baghban, ‘Chalo Jane Do’ by Bhoothnath, ‘Rang Barse’ by Silsila, and ‘ Shamitabh’s Piddly Si Baatein’. 5. Farhan Akhtar Farhan is a producer, director, writer, musician and actor. He sang more than once in his films. Famous songs he sang include “Tum Ho Toh”, “Pichle Saat Dinon Mein” by Rock On, “Senorita” by Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Gallan Goodiyan” by Dil Dhadakne Do. 6. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann’s talent is not only limited to acting, the man can even sing and does it beautifully. Here are some popular songs sung by him that continue to steal our hearts. ‘Pani Da Rang’ by donor vicky, ‘Sadi Gali’ by Nautanki Saala. The ace actor has songs like Naina Da Kya Kasoor, ‘Yahin Hoon Main’, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, Nain Naa Jodeen under his belt. 7. Sonakshi Sinha Since his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way and established himself as one of the top actors in the business today. His songs include- ‘Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai’, ‘Rajj Rajj Ke’ by Akira, ‘Move Your Lakk’ by Noor, ‘Chin Chin Chu’ by Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. 8. Parineeti Chopra Many may not know this, but Parineeti is a trained Hindustani classical singer with an honors bachelor’s degree in music. Apart from acting, Parineeti can also sing exceptionally well, just like her older sister Priyanka Chopra. She sang songs like “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” by Meri Pyaari Bindu, “Teri Mitti” female version by Kesari, “Matlabi Yariyan – Unplugged” by The Girl on the Train. READ ALSO : Sushant Singh Rajput to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actors who played cricket in movies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/features/alia-bhatt-salman-khan-bollywood-stars-also-singers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos