Entertainment
DOI: Holly Willoughby channels old Hollywood glamor in plunging embellished gown for movie week
Dancing On Ice is celebrating the movies this week as contestants perform routines to hit soundtracks.
And Holly Willoughby looked sensational as she channeled her inner Hollywood star in a very glamorous Marchesa dress on Sunday.
The 40-year-old presenter shone in the plunging blue number that pinched her waist before fanning herself to the floor in a voluminous skirt.
Sensational: Holly Willoughby, 40, channeled old Hollywood glamor in a Marchesa embellished plunge dress as Dancing On Ice hit the movies on Sunday
Adorned with silver beads, Holly made sure to turn heads in her impossibly chic outfit.
She wore her shiny blonde locks in a half-up half-down hairstyle as she added a brown smokey eye and soft pink blush to complete her look.
Taking to Instagram for a behind-the-scenes shoot, Holly showed off her stunning dress and shared the details with her followers.
Stunning: Adorned with silver beads, Holly made sure to turn heads in her impossibly chic outfit.
wow! She wore her shiny blonde locks in a half-up half-down hairstyle
Radiant: Holly shone as she hosted the show
Behind the scenes: Taking to Instagram for a behind-the-scenes shoot, Holly showed off her stunning dress and shared the details with her followers
Gorgeous: Holly wrote: ‘It’s movie week on @dancingonice, all 10 couples are going on the ice, see you on @itv at 6pm’
She wrote: “It’s movie week on @dancingonice, all 10 couples hit the ice, see you on @itv at 6pm. Dress by @marchesafashion Jewelry by @boodlesjewellery Shoes by @ginashoesofficial.”
Before the show, Holly took to the ice alongside Phillip Schofield, for a spectacular finish in a DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future to announce the competition.
AsRia Hebden became the second celebrity to be eliminated as fans were puzzled that Bez made it through to the next round without difficulty.
Back to the future! Holly took to the ice alongside Phillip Schofield, for a spectacular finish in a DeLorean time machine
Results: Ria Hebden became the second celebrity to be knocked out as fans were puzzled that Bez made it to the next round
Competition: It was a clean sweep for their skate-off competitors Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield, who the judges chose to send to next week
She gave a provocative performance to ME! by Taylor Swift with partner ukasz Rycki, but it was a clean sweep for their skate-off competitors Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield, who judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all chose to send to next week.
The glamorous snaps come after the blonde beauty again denied rumors of a split with her longtime presenting partner Phillip.
The This Morning host admitted that despite rumors of tension between the couple in 2019, she could only bear the demands of hosting the daytime program with someone she considers “a friend”.
Suave: Phillip looked dapper in an all-black suit for movie night
Clever: he added a black turtleneck sweater and a white pocket square
Pals: The glamorous snaps come after the blonde beauty again denied rumors of a split with her longtime presenting partner Phillip
Perfect pair: In 2019, it was reported that Holly and Phillip were embroiled in their wages for hosting This Morning, but the pair have repeatedly denied the claims
Talk to Grace, Holly said: “It’s two and a half hours of live TV. If you were going to spend that much time on live TV with someone who drives you crazy, pisses you off, pisses you off in any way, well, I think you can only do it with a friend, day after day.
In 2019, it was reported that Holly and Phillip were embroiled in their pay for hosting This Morning, but the couple have repeatedly denied the claims.
Phillip himself said in 2020 that he was baffled by the rumours, telling The Mail On Sunday: “Can you imagine a feud between us ever happening?” We’re so open on the show, we’re so open online, and we go on vacation together.
“Holly is the sister I never had, we think at the same speed. It’s so organic it’s a shame.
Dynamic duo: Speaking to Grazia, Holly said: ‘It’s two and a half hours of live TV… I think you can only do it with a friend, day in and day out’
