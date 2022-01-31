



Howard Hesseman, the actor and improv comedian best known for playing a radio disc jockey stuck in the 60s on the Cincinnati television sitcom WKRP, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 81 years old. His wife, Caroline Ducrocq, said he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of complications from colon surgery last summer. Mr. Hesseman received two Emmy nominations for playing Dr. Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, which aired on CBS for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. The series depicts a struggling Top 40 rock radio station, where the staff rages against the disco era with hard rock and punk songs. Mr. Hessemans’ tough character, having been kicked out of a Los Angeles station where he was a star, is a senior member of the Midwest’s distribution center counterculture after successfully landing a job.

I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor, Mr. Hesseman told The New York Times in 1979. And during a of those hard mornings at the station, it could take what for many years. was considered a diet pill. But he is a moderate user of soft drugs, particularly marijuana. Johnny Fever was a beloved television character who embodied the essential traits of 1960s counterculture: the cult of rock bands; not-so-veiled drug references; long, shaggy hair. In scene, he wears dark sunglasses as he DJs, speaks in a relaxed tone as he leans into the microphone and says in a thick voice, We’re still rocking on the mighty KRP, where the man with the razor stands ready to brighten your day. He said WXYZ-TV Detroit in 2012 that the show was made up of a lovely company of actors, bolstered by a lovely group of writers, making it fun to work with every day.

Some were probably not surprised to see Mr. Hesseman excel in this role. In San Francisco, where Mr. Hesseman helped start an improv comedy troupe, The Committee, he worked as a radio DJ in 1967. At the Bay Area station, KMPX, he played weird bands from the rock movement and always smoked a lot of pot. against my will of course he said weekly people in 1979.

Mr. Hesseman told The Times in 1979 that he spent 90 days in San Francisco County Jail in 1963 for selling an ounce of marijuana, a conviction that was later thrown out for entrapment. He would later say that smoking marijuana was kind of a residual hobby. Before embarking on his acting and comedy career, Mr. Hesseman spent time in Salem, Oregon, where he was born and raised as an only child by his mother and stepfather. He was introduced to acting by an uncle in Colorado, and years later Mr. Hesseman said, “Every time I act is like paying him a debt. He briefly attended the University of Oregon, but quit school and moved to San Francisco, where he was able to focus on his career. Mr. Hesseman, who was also admired for his talent as an improviser, had small roles on The Andy Griffith Show and Sanford and Son.

George Spiro Dibie, former National President of the International Cinematographers Guild, recalled in a interview with the Television Academy Foundation that Mr. Hessemans’ experience was evident on the set of Head of the Class, a sitcom that aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991. He even told some directors what to do, he said. Mr. Hesseman played Charlie Moore, a teacher at a Manhattan high school struggling with a class of overachieving students.

He landed roles in cult classics like the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, where he starred alongside Michael McKean, who said on Twitter Sunday that it was impossible to overstate Howard Hesseman’s influence on his and subsequent generation of improvisers.

In 1981, after two marriages that ended in divorce, he met Madame Ducrocq, a French actress visiting Los Angeles. Ms. Ducrocq’s friend asked her if she wanted to swim in a pool of actors, and she said yes.

I had no idea who he was, said Ms. Ducrocq laughing. She stayed at his house for dinner, then stayed when he brought out a bottle of champagne, which she later learned he had never drunk in his life. In 1989 they got married. He enjoyed listening to jazz, swimming and catching up with his godchildren, she said. Mr. Hesseman once said in a interview that smiling makes you feel younger; work makes you feel a bit more nimble. He is survived by Mrs. Ducrocq.

