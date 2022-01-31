Johnny Fever on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter

Howard Hesseman, who has made a career out of playing quirky characters, none more popular than disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, is dead. He was 81 years old.

Hesseman died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications from colon surgery he first underwent last summer, his wife, actress and theater teacher Caroline Ducrocq, said. The Hollywood Reporter.

A member of the San Francisco improv group The Committee and real-life DJ in the 1960s, Hesseman was also known for his stint as unemployed actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on ABC comedy. Head of class. (He left that show after four seasons to pursue a movie career.)

And in the ninth and final season of One day at a timehis character, architect Sam Royer, married longtime divorcee Ann Romano (Bonnie Franklin).

In other eccentric turns, Hesseman played hippies in Richard Lester petulia (1968) and on NBC Pickup (he was billed as Don Sturdy at the time); a patient with handwriting blockage The Bob Newhart Show; a psychiatrist on Mary Hartmann, Mary Hartmann; a pimp against Dan Aykroyd in Doctor Detroit (1983); and a shock rocker in It’s Spinal Tap (1984).

Hesseman received Emmy nominations in 1980 and ’81 for his work on CBS’ WKRP in Cincinnati, which lasted four seasons (1978-82). With his sunglasses, mustache and sag, he has become a counterculture icon.

Veteran television producer Jay Sandrich, who was hired to direct the WKRP pilot for MTM Enterprises, suggested Hesseman would be great for Fever after Richard Libertini said he couldn’t do it at the last minute. The two had just worked together on the ABC comedy Soapwith Hesseman playing a prosecutor to convict Katherine Helmond’s Jessica Tate of murder.

“Howard had once been a DJ”, Sandrich noted in a 2001 interview for The Interviews: An Oral History of Television website. “He just stepped in and killed him. He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Hugh Wilson, a former Top 40 radio station sales manager who created WKRP (the fictional station’s call letters were a pun on “W-shit”), based the rock DJ on “some guy I knew in Atlanta called Skinny Bobby Harper”, he said once. “It was funny, because he was the morning guy, so Skinny had to get up at 4 a.m. to get in there. But he also liked being in bars at night. He was like Fever.

“In the pilot, I said [to Hesseman], “You have to play like you’re sleepwalking, because you should be asleep by 8 o’clock, but 8 o’clock is just when you go out.” “

The guy who would play Johnny Fever was perfect to host Saturday Night Live three times and to present musical specials like 25 years of Motown and Great night of Rock & Roll.

Describing his iconic character in a 1979 interview with The New York TimesHessmann noted“I think Johnny maybe smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor. And on one of those rough mornings at the train station, he could take what for many years was called a diet pill, but he is a moderate user of soft drugs, particularly marijuana.

He was born on February 27, 1940 in Lebanon, Oregon. His father was an auto parts salesman and a musician. His parents divorced when he was 5 and his mother married a cop.

After graduating from Silverton High School in 1958, Hesseman spent a few years at the University of Oregon, then traveled to San Francisco, where he landed a gig as a disc jockey for the station of underground rock KMPX. He then hooked up with The Committee, where he took on the stage name Don Sturdy.

He told the Time that he spent 90 days in San Francisco County Jail in 1963 for selling an ounce of marijuana (a conviction which was dismissed for entrapment). And in a 1983 profile in PeopleHe did admit to conduct “pharmaceutical experiments in recreational chemistry”.

The Committee once had a long engagement on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and he and other troupes made an appearance in Billy Jack (1971).

In Shampoo (1975), Hesseman played a lazy, boozy character known as Red Dog, then appeared in The boys of the sun (1975), Silent movie (1976), The big bus (1976) and The other side of midnight (1977).

In the WKRP pilot, which first aired on September 18, 1978, his character introduces himself to newly hired program director Andy Travis (Gary Sandy) as Johnny Caravella. “I’m also known as Johnny Midnight, Johnny Cool, Johnny Duke, Johnny Style and Johnny Sunshine,” he says.

Johnny was fired from a Los Angeles station, where he made $100,000 a year, for using the word “booger” on air. This set him on an odyssey that took him to jobs in Amarillo, Texas; Denver; Boise, Idaho; Fargo, North Dakota; then Cincinnati.

With WKRP’s move to a Top 40 rock format, he christened himself Dr. Johnny Fever. After the end of this series, he returned several times to The new WKRP in Cincinnatiwhich had a few seasons in syndication.

Subsequently, Hesseman handled guest appearances in films such as Police Academy 2: Their first mission (1985), Heat (1986), Engorgement (1997), About Schmidt (2002), The Rocker (2008) and Halloween 2 (2009).

He also acted as a judge in Boston Legaldirector of a radio station on That 70s showa former drug dealer John from Cincinnati and a school teacher on Fresh off the boat.

Besides his wife – they lived together for seven years before marrying in July 1989 – survivors include their godchildren Grace, Hamish and Chet.

Duane Byrge and Trilby Beresford contributed to this report.