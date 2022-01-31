Death of Pete Smith: Lord of the Rings actor dies of kidney disease





Mori actor Pete Smith has died aged 63, his son has shared

Pete Smith has died aged 63. Actor Mori – who starred in The Lord of the Rings, Once Were Warriors and The Piano – died on Sunday, according to local reports. His son Poumau Papali’i-Smith told New Zealand Outlet Things her father had long struggled with kidney problems. “For seven years he was on dialysis which took a toll on him over the years. In the past two years he has also been diagnosed with dementia,” he said. “We started doing dialysis at home, but for the past few weeks he has suffered from an infection which he has been battling for the past four weeks.” Pete, a father of six, has worked on several major films, including Uncle Dooley, alongside Temuera Morrison and Cliff Curtis. Great New Zealand films he worked on were The Piano, and he also starred as an orc in Sir Peter Jacksons The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. TV credits on his resume included Smith also starred in several TV shows including Plainclothes, Shortland Street, Greenstone and Mataku.











Do you like to read about celebrities? Sign up for all the best celebrity news from the Mirror here. Pete was awarded for his performance in the drama Flight of the Albatross in 1982. He also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the Air New Zealand Screen Awards for his role in The Market in 2006. Another gong he picked up was for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor at the Screen Awards in 2005 for the drama series The Market. Pete is survived by his six children and his wife Mona Papalii. Read more Read more

