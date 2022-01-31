Hollywood actress Mia Farrow recounts her pride in fishermen saying: Nobody mess with the Irish





Hollywood actor Mia Farrow has praised Irish fishing officials for their campaign on Russian naval exercises due to take place off the Irish coast next week. he American activist said she was proud of the fishermen. In a post on Twitter, the See No Evil actor said: Although my mother was born in Roscommon (her father was a major of a battalion based there), but our people – the OSullivans – are from Cork. She said she was particularly proud of the fishermen, adding: No one cares about the Irish. The exercises were to take place in international waters, but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney confirmed yesterday that Russian Navy military exercises have since been moved. In a post on Twitter, he said: This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defense of Russia, asking for a review of naval exercises off the coast of Ireland. “This evening I received a letter confirming that the Russian exercises will be moved outside the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) of Ireland. I welcome this response. Speaking on RTs This Week, Minister Coveney said it was a good example of diplomacy in action. I want to say kudos to the fishermen, I think they’ve had a very effective campaign over the past few days. I think their campaign was very persuasive and very effective this week, he said. I think this is a good example of a fisheries organization and government working in tandem. We were on the same side here, in fact, last week I got a call from someone in Castletownbere saying look, we put the ball in the air, and you got it in the net. Good to work in partnership on something like this, it was a real concern for the fishing community. It was obviously a concern for me and for the government and it is also, I think, a good example of diplomacy in action. Speaking to CNN correspondent and Kerry native Donie OSullivan, the chief executive of the South and West Fish Producers Organization said he was delighted with the news. Patrick Murphy said: That’s all we wanted, now we can give our boats the info to fish, worry free and pay attention to the weather, and be safe in whatever you do. It’s fantastic, what more can I say, it’s awesome. There are enough families here who have lost loved ones at sea, and that’s enough danger to face without going out for a drill. Now, at the same time, they have to go there because it’s their job. So they’re going to be relieved, it’s as simple as that, so we’re delighted that this result was brilliant and we have the Russians to thank for acknowledging that we played a small part in that.

