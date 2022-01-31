Argenta sends clowns with Sondheim musical

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: ‘Night’ Sondheim

The Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, features Stephen Sondheim “A Little Night Music,” 7 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. from Sunday to February 12. The musical, based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic film ‘Smiles of a Summer Night’, centers on a complex web of jealousy between an acclaimed actress, the two men vying for her affection and the men’s wives. .

Judy Trice plays Madame Armfeldt, with Kathryn Pryor as Desiree Armfeldt, Drew Jansen as Fredrik Egerman, Elizabeth Dawson as Ann Egerman, Daniel Collier as Henrik Egerman, Karen Clark as Countess Malcolm, Seth Russell as Count Malcolm, Andriana Napolitano as Petra, Lauren Lasseigne as Frederica Armfeldt and Michael Bartholmey as Frid. Valerie Arnold, Annslee Clay, Brandon Nichols, Jamie Stewart and Shea Williamson form the “Liebeslieder Quintet”.

Tickets for Wednesday-Thursday previews are $25; for all subsequent performances, $35. There is a 50% discount for students. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheatre.org.

Covid-19 Protocols: The theater requires proof of vaccination (including a booster dose for everyone eligible to receive it) for all audience members and the wearing of masks inside the theater unless they actively eat or drink. A negative covid-19 test within 72 hours of curtain time will replace those with medical or religious exemptions.

“I am 15 years old”

The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville produces “To be 15 years old on the road to freedom”, a musical about the history of the 1965 Voting Rights March through the eyes of its youngest participant, Lynda Blackmon Lowery, as a virtual performance, available Thursday through February 21. 16. Holders of $10 per household tickets will receive a link on Thursday.

Ally Sheedy adapted the musical, featuring traditional and original gospel and freedom songs, for the stage from Lowery’s memoir. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up as it includes videos of real events and stylized dramatizations. The virtual package also includes a Q&A with Lowery and Jessamyn Rongey, a teacher at JO Kelly Middle School in Springdale. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Lowery was imprisoned nine times before she was 15; she and her friends and neighbors fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for the right to vote for black Americans.

MUSIC: Brahms Quartet

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Quapaw Quartet Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello performer Johannes Brahms “String Quartet No. 2” in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Lobby of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The programme, part of the orchestra’s 2021-22 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music series, also includes Gyorgy Ligeti’s “Quartet No. 1 (Nocturnal Metamorphoses)”, with violinists Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson joining MacDuff and Gerstein ; and “Boris Kerner for Cello and Flower Pots” by Caroline Shaw, with cellist Jacob Wunsch and percussionist Erick Saoud.

The sponsor is Bank of America. Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Dial (501) 666-1761, extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. The concert will be available virtually to all ticket buyers beginning at 7 p.m. on February 8.

The Clinton Presidential Center requires performers, staff, and patrons to wear nose and mouth masks and show proof of covid-19 vaccinations for admission.

ART AND EXHIBITIONS: ‘Underground Railroad’

Photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales document the flight of “fugitive” slaves along portions of the Underground Railroad in Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad, on display Monday, March 16 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. (Special at the Democrat-Gazette)

“From Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad”, photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales, will be exhibited Monday at the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

Michna-Bales has spent more than a decade researching “fugitive” slaves and the means by which they escaped to freedom, documenting through color photographs, ephemera and narrative approximately 2,000 miles of the routes of the underground railroad, based on real sites, towns and places through which freedom seekers passed.

The exhibition is on display until March 16. Free entry. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call (501) 812-2831, email [email protected] or visit uaptc.edu/charts/windgate-gallery.

‘Face to face’

Ray Allen Parker’s “Poet of Light and Prayer” and Jason McCann’s “Creighton in Drawing II” are part of Face to Face: NWA/LR, playing Friday, February 4 through April 23 at 211 South in Bentonville. (Special at the Democrat-Gazette)

“Head to Head: NWA/LR,” The 2021 paintings by Ray Allen Parker and Jason McCann will be on display Friday at 211 South, Engel & Volkers Northwest Arkansas Boutique, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition, on view through April 23, brings together larger-than-life oil portraits of Northwest Arkansasians by Parker and watercolor and pastel portraits of students from Little Rock Central High School by McCann. Free entry. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Free street parking is available. Dial (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

‘Fashionable function’

“Aprons: fashionable function” from utilitarian aprons worn by housewives and shopkeepers to novelty aprons just for show, they will be on display Saturday in the Hailey Building, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers. The exhibit will run until April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Free entry. Dial (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

ETC. : Author’s speech

Author and entrepreneur Clifton L. TaulbertChairman and CEO of Freemount Corp., a human capital development company, will discuss “Opening the Doors of History The History of Black Wall Street”, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Owen Center Theater, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. It is part of the university’s 2021-2022 lecture-concert series. Admission is by free ticket, which must be booked in advance via asub.ticketleap.com/cliftontaulbert. Campus covid-19 protocols require masks and social distancing. Dial (501) 882-3600.

Taulbert’s first book, “Once Upon a Time…When We Were Colored,” became a national bestseller and was made into a major movie.