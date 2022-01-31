Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor takes a drive and calls it her perfect Sunday vibe





Shraddha Kapoor is an Indian actress and singer who works in Hindi films. She is featured in the lists of most popular and highest paid actresses in India. She has been in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016. The 34-year-old actress is one of the most beloved actresses in the country currently, the performance of actresses in successful films. like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, ABCD 2, ABCD 3, Baaghi and many more movies have made her much closer to the hearts of her fans. The actress posted a reel to her Instagram today that has her fans curious. The actress is seen taking a drive around the neighborhood and in the video, the actress is trying to keep her hair from falling in her face from the wind, as she tries to shoot her own video. The actress captioned the video as What does your perfect Sunday look like??? Mines auto wrinkles, wind in my hair, old songs (sic) the reel had the old song of Lata Mageshkar Thandi Hawayen from Naujawan. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Rajan’s forthcoming untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the male lead role. Filming will resume after the directors’ wedding. The film has two major schedules pending. The actress is also filming a movie called Chaalbaaz while waiting, which recently got a little hiccup. the movie once had issues citing that the movie is a scene-to-scene remake of Sridevi’s classic film, but later the makers said their movie has a new idea and a new set of characters. Now the makers have suspended the film citing there is some uncertainty over the film’s profitability after it was shot in London and released at the time of distress and half of theaters were closed. The makers revealed that the film shot in London could not afford to be shot there in London as they could not recoup the cost of production with the Omicron shutting down the world.



