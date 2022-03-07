Ukrainian actor who played a soldier takes up arms against the Russians

KYIV, Ukraine For Roman Matsiyta, life went from real to real in the dark hours between dusk and dawn one day last month.

The 45-year-old Ukrainian actor-musician was preparing to celebrate the release of his latest film, The Narrow Bridge,” a critically acclaimed drama on Amazon Prime that centers on a talented artist named Kiril. The main character, played by Matsiyta, finds his life turned upside down when invaders attack his beloved country, forcing him to trade a paintbrush for a gun.

Little did Matsiyta know that, while filming in and around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev a few years ago, life would soon imitate art in jarring ways.

I played several times in the cinema, in war films as a soldier, a war character. But I never thought I would act like this in real life, Matsiya said recently, cradling his gun next to sandbags stacked in the freezing air outside presidential buildings in the heart of Kyiv. But our army needs all of us.

The actor said that unlike his Kiril character, it wasn’t an eternal struggle for him to ditch his flute for a gun to fight a real enemy.

Many Ukrainian residents come together to protect their country.

I woke up to the sound of explosions, and everyone knew it had started, and I was ready to fight,” Matsiyta said of the Russian invasion of his country. “Immediately I went out to find out how I could sign up to fight.

There were a lot of people like me trying to be helpful in some way. After several days, we were accepted into the Territorial Defenses. We received our weapons and came out to support as much as we could.

The Territorial Defense Forces were founded in 2014 after the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, which saw President Viktor Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to spill. The revolution was followed by Russia which retaliated by annexing Crimea and supporting pro-Russian separatists to invade eastern Ukraine.

During the early years of the TD, tens of thousands of volunteers enlisted in light infantry and military defense equipment. The number has risen in recent months as tensions with Moscow have flared amid a troop buildup around the Ukrainian border. But in the two weeks following the Russian takeover, the number of recruits soared to 2 million.

TD has played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s fragile struggle to maintain control, from managing checkpoints to executing security checks and manning support posts that allow combat soldiers more experienced to focus on front line fighting. But as battles erupt across the beleaguered nation in many directions, the TD is increasingly drawn into the heat of battle.

Everyone participates in this war. Normal people throw Molotov cocktails, cook food, support those in the cold,” Matsiyta said. “Our job is to maintain public order and help citizens not to panic. We don’t want anything that can interfere with the operations of our military professionals.

Everyone takes up arms. We will not allow the enemy to enter Kiev.

The prominent Ukrainian wanders from checkpoint to checkpoint all day and most of the night, sleeping on thin mattresses on dusty floors and living on cold coffee and soup prepared by tenacious locals. He guides me along a series of faded historic buildings on Kiev’s Banker Street, pointing to the ancient steps leading to the Writers’ Union and the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

Matsiyta said this week he was supposed to record Georgian subtitles for The Narrow Bridge, produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Zaza Urushadze, followed by a trip to the United States for press promotion. Now he finds himself calling on Hollywood and the arts community around the world to do more to support Ukraine as the invasion escalates.

I would like to ask the global cultural community all over the world to support us, to express their displeasure, to protest as they can to stop this war, he said, flipping his military cap to look like a beret. It will be easier to win with the support of the world’s cultural community, with as many voices as possible.

From Matsiytas’ lens, there is no other term to describe the bloodshed in his nation than genocide.

For many years Putin turned the Russian population into zombies, he said. [The Russian people] believe that they separate us from the fascists.

The graveyard of memories Matisiya has accumulated in just 10 days is enough to trump any dramatic take for the big screen.

I have seen how cities are bombarded with rockets and I have seen peaceful citizens and children die. I couldn’t imagine in my worst nightmare that this would happen in my country, he said. But we will never surrender. … If it was my destiny to be here, I will be here until the very end. I won’t run away, I won’t run away. I will not leave.

Yuriy Temirbulatov, 55, with Russian on his mother’s side, serves alongside Matsiyta.

Temirbulatov doesn’t understand how people in Russia can ignore that a war is going on.

Another Ukrainian, Yuriy Temirbulatov, 55, sits next to the famous actor as he speaks. Temirbulatov tells how he was running a construction company just over a week ago. Even as an ethnic Russian on his mother’s side, he serves alongside Matsiyta along with a colorful group of farmers, veterans, ballet dancers and teachers in the name of the yellow and blue flag.

Temirbulatov scratches his head, confused at how family and friends in Russia still argue that there is no war, that it can’t be real.

Meanwhile, the painful conflict has united Ukrainians from afar, he said.

There were a lot of people in Ukraine who didn’t speak to each other for years, who hated each other for political reasons, he said. And now they fight together, fight against the invaders.

The men huddled around a deserted courtyard as they exhale a mixture of cigarette smoke and cold air dream of returning to the front, their lives before this barbaric invasion.

We want normalcy, Temirbulatov said. We want to go back to our lives.