Secret Invasion Set Photos Reveal Actor Who Plays MCU’s US President





New set photos from Secret Invasion reveal the actor who plays the MCU's US president. Marvel Studios is currently releasing projects that are part of Phase 4 of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Along with their big-screen original movies, other Disney Plus original series are also on the way, with one of the most intriguing new series coming in the form of Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The series focuses on the Skrulls, who are shape-shifting aliens who have infiltrated every aspect of Earth. Plot details remain under wraps, including the roles of certain actors and actresses involved, but new set photos have arrived revealing the actor who plays the US president in the MCU. Based on these set photos featuring a newspaper article, we see that the US President in the MCU is portrayed by actor Dermot Mulroney. He is seen in the photo in the newspaper article alongside James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle). You can check it in the post below: In the same waysecret invasion,other MCU Disney Plus exclusives coming this year include Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If…?Season 2, andGuardians of the Galaxy holiday special.2022 is going to be a massive year for the MCU thanks to its many streaming exclusives on Disney Plus as well as movies slated to hit theaters later this year. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is based on the comic book script of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis Leinil Francis Yu. It stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo are also cast in undisclosed roles. Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion Set to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in late 2022. In the meantime, here's the synopsis for the upcoming MCU Disney Plus series, Moon Knight: "A new globe-trotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities within him find themselves thrown into a deadly war of the gods against a backdrop of Modern and ancient Egypt. Written by Jeremy Slater, the series stars Oscar Isaac asmoon knight onend Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow. The series was directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige serving as executive producer of the MCU series. moon knight is currently slated to debut on March 30.

