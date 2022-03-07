Game of Thrones actor dies aged 68





John Stahl had a long career as a stage and television actor. Scottish actor John Steel, recognized for his participation in the hit series Game of Thrones, He died last week on the Isle of Lewis, aged 68.according to his representative. In the popular series game of thrones (Game Of Thrones)a fantasy medieval story based on a series of novels (song of ice and fire), Stahl, with a long career as a theater actor, Bring Lord Richard Karstark to life, who, like many other characters in this HBO production, loses his life when he is beheaded. Game of Thrones, one of the most expensive and most-watched series to stream, chronicles the adventures of a group of members of noble houses from Westeros, a fictional continent, who fight for control of the Iron Throne and government of the seven kingdoms. who compose it. The 8 episodes of the series were broadcast between 2011 and 2019. The news of John Stahl’s death, which occurred on Wednesday March 2, only became known a few days later thanks to a statement from his agent, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, who did not specify the cause of death of his client. and remembered the entertainer as an actor of remarkable ability and a pillar of Scottish theatre. In Game of Thrones, Stahl played the character of Lord Richard Karstark Born in 1953 in the small town of Sauchie, in the south of Scotland, which has a population of around 6,000, Stahl – who was also a strong supporter of Scottish independence – had a classical acting background which he will display throughout his career with important actors. shares in the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theater of Scotlandwho posted a message of condolence. We are deeply saddened to learn of John Stahl’s passing. We had the chance to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a great loss to the industry and he will be greatly missed, they wrote. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones. After studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Stahl starred in many stage productions, alternating with television series and a few films, usually in supporting roles, including Loch Ness, Queen Victoria, and Abdul and Mary, Queen of Scots. . Stahl participated in the last episodes of the second season and the first of the third Her lead television role was in the British soap opera take the high roadwhich ran for 23 years between 1987 and its cancellation in 2003, in which Stahl appeared in over a hundred episodes as Tom Inverdarroch Kerr. Finally, in recent years, the interpreter has participated in a few episodes of Game of Thrones, the bottom two of the second season and the top five of the third. Her last performance was the film A Castle for Christmas, released last year and starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. Among his television appearances, Resort to Murder also stands out, besides a good number of episodic roles, the last in The Midsomer Murders, one of the few television productions in which he worked. KEEP READING: Lili Elbe, Cristina Ortz La Veneno, Hunter Schafer and other trans women who have conquered the world of entertainment Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson: The fleeting romance that broke a famous man’s emotional balance to make people laugh Robert Pattinson’s secrets: the nightmarish costume he inherited from George Clooney for Batman and the Valium pill that gave him his first success

