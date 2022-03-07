Good Times actor Johnny Brown dies at 84





Over the past few months, Hollywood has sadly lost a number of TV legends and, sadly, it will now say goodbye to another. Johnny Brown, an actor best known for his role in Nathan Bookman’s hit 70s television series Good time, is dead. The veteran star is believed to have died last week, although his cause of death has not been revealed. Brown was 84 at the time of his death. It was Johnny BrownSharon Catherine Brown Brown, daughter of Sharon, confirmed that her father died on Wednesday March 2. One instagram post, Catherine Brown made a statement for her family. Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond the broken heart. We can barely breathe. Because we try to handle the impossible, we respectfully request confidentiality. To express the depths of deep sadness. Here is my mother’s husband of sixty-one years, mine and father to JJ, Elijah and Levis Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother-in-law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell . The actress continued to express her sadness over the incident. terribleShe lost her father. In the post, she said Shell would have more to say on the matter at some point in the future. You can also see his message with an emotional message. She also shared a photo of her late father. Johnny Brown was born in Saint Petersburg on June 11, 1937. He first found success in singing in the 1960s. At the age of 23, he already recorded an album, ‘Walkin’, Talkin’ , Kissin’ Doll” b/w “Sundown”, Columbia Records. He would later release another in 1968, in which he showed the nuances of legendary trumpeter Louis Armstrong. Soon, the actor would be a regular comedy cast member. to laughHe eventually turned that success into an enviable television career. By New York Daily NewsNorman Lear, the famous producer wanted him to play Lamont in the iconic sitcom. Sanford and sons, but the star was ultimately unable to sign due to her commitment to her other show. Demond Wilson was offered the role. Johnny Brown would appear on Maude, created by Lear, before the producer introduced him as the greedy, but lovable Superintendent Nathan Bookman on Good time. Nathan BoogerBookman was a recurring role in seasons 2-4. However, the characters’ popularity arguably earned Brown a spot as a main cast member in the shows for the past two seasons. The henpected Bookman is best known for his wit, frequent appetite, and hilarious exchanges of words with Willona Woods (played for the past two seasons by Ja’Net DuBois). Johnny Brown was a regular on many other sitcoms over the years. His appearances in sitcoms such as The Jeffersons, Family matters, sister, sisterAnd The Jamie Foxx Show. As a cast member Good timeThe actor will always be associated with the pop culture icon. This series was the first television show featuring an African American couple. It also paved the way for other notable black sitcoms. Many of these sitcoms are enjoying a revival. And the impact of the shows is so strong that a revival is in the works of Seth MacFarlane and Norman Lear. Johnny Brown was integral to the success of the show and his contributions will be remembered forever. CinemaBlend would like to send its condolences to Johnny Brown’s family and friends at this difficult time.

