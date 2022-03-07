Rocker T-shirts and couture ruffles mingle at Givenchy for Fall 2022 – WWD





As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, attending a fashion show seems increasingly bizarre. You could sense a wave of unease in the room at Givenchy’s fall show on Sunday night, when a troop of looks came out in dull, muddy olive browns. Was it army green? And here’s another thought: will the industry have to rethink or rename the “bomber jacket?” Several of them walked the Givenchy catwalk that night, small drones hovering over clothing to capture images. As a designer, Matthew Williams favors a dark, industrial-tinged chic that he emphasizes with a massive, scaffolded decor planted in a corner of the vast Paris La Défense Arena. Once everyone was seated, black tarps were removed to reveal a transparent catwalk, with the models making their first pass under the floor. Williams is candid about exploiting the Riccardo Tisci era at home, reminding a reporter behind the scenes that the Italian designer was among the first to bring streetwear into the luxury world. He also flipped through his camera roll to show founder Hubert de Givenchy’s archive looks that had inspired the bead-paved flapper dresses and ocelot-print his and hers coats of the 1950s. Williams opened her student showcase with new takes on the graphic knitwear that Tisci has made synonymous with the house. Adamant that he “treats the informal as carefully as the formal”, Williams’ rocker t-shirts came in tiers that were cut with scissors just before hitting the catwalk so the edges rough “don’t roll too much”. What stands out are the intricately knit dresses with ruffled skirts of hand-frayed frills. These were the manual work of Givenchy’s couture workshops, which were merged with those of ready-to-wear. Williams has revealed he’s finally set his sights on a full couture collection, and the plan is to hit it on a Paris catwalk in July. “I’ve been working on it for a few months now…and it’s so special. I feel truly honored to be able to do this,” he enthused, hinting that he would bring modern materials and techniques to the high arena. Kendall Jenner’s sheer, sparkling look at the 2021 Met Gala was a Givenchy couture look by Williams, perhaps a hint of what’s to come.

