By now, it seems everyone has at least heard of, if not played, Wordle, the daily word game where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word (in case you’re not already addicted, you can play Wordle here).

After completing your next Wordle, and before moving on to one of its myriad variations, pause for a moment to think about what you could learn from this simple daily routine, and how those lessons might apply to solving problems in general.

We did some of that thinking, and in the spirit of the puzzle itself, here are five things Wordle can teach you about problem solving:

1. Start strategically, then adapt to what you learn

In Wordle, the first step is to guess a five-letter word and receive feedback on how close your word is to the correct answer. Feedback tells you which of your letters are correct and in the correct position, which are correct but in the wrong position, and which do not appear in the response at all.

Your first guess is important and most people stick with opening words that have five different common letters, two or three of which are common vowels: ARISE or LEARN for example. This is a strategic decision since these are the letters most likely to appear in common words. If you instead start with a word like MYRRH or JAZZY or COCOA, for example, you might learn a few things, but a lot less than you are likely to learn with SLATE.

After that first guess, the rest is reactive, you learn a few things, and you make follow-up guesses that reflect what you’ve learned.

Likewise, in general problem solving, choosing your first step in finding answers should reflect careful thought, planning, and a well-formed hypothesis based on available data, relevant research findings, tacit or explicit knowledge. and/or previous experiences. After this move, however, it’s important to be ready to set aside all those plans and expectations and flexibly apply whatever you learn about what works and what doesn’t.

2. Open your mind, especially when patterns don’t line up

Sometimes you may end up with four or five guesses in a Wordle, completely perplexed and with no result. Often it’s because the usual word patterns get you down. Maybe the answer is a word that starts with a U (as in ULCER). Maybe there’s an unusual combination of letters like AE (like in AERIE), or a letter that appears three times (like in POPPY), or a letter that doesn’t behave like it usually does (like the B in DOUBT). This is when you need to make an explicit effort to challenge your expectations and assumptions.

It can be the same when solving other types of problems, particularly complex ones, where by definition you are faced with a situation that you have never seen before (unusual behavior of a customer, a non-traditional competitor disturbing your market, a global pandemic). Forget the usual patterns and what you thought you knew, these are the times when you have to assume that your usual approach is overwhelmed by the problem and you don’t know what you don’t know. Now is the time to change your approach, seek other perspectives, and force your mind to open up to other possibilities.

3. Learn from your mistakes

Failure is an essential part of the journey in Wordle. While you’re ultimately trying to get results (letters that appear in the word), failures can provide just as much information along the way. When your first guess is a word like STEAL, for example, and you discover that none of those five letters appear in the answer, that’s a really big learning moment. When your first two guesses are STEAL and ROUND, and you still haven’t got it right, you’re now really onto something.

In fact, a good approach when you get stuck in Wordle can be to intentionally make a mistake that you can learn from. In the example above, your third guess could be IMPLY so you can test M and P, while also testing whether I, Y or both are the vowels involved, even though you know there is no no L in the correct answer.

Conventional wisdom holds that in the context of innovation and problem solving, you should encourage risk taking and learning from failure. Wordle powerfully illustrates why.

4. Iterate to the answer using a reliable process

In Wordle, no one expects to get the correct answer from their first guess. Assuming you play the game the right way, it’s not until your third or fourth guess that you can reasonably anticipate a win.

Problem solving is all about solve a problemwhich requires an iterative process of thinking, trying, learning, adapting, and constantly converging toward an answer (if a problem doesn’t require any of these, it really isn’t a problem, isn’t right?)

A deterministic problem, like a Wordle, may only require a few quick iterations of trial and error, while a complex problem may require a much more sophisticated solving process. But in either case, what’s essential is that you use a process you can rely on. Without one, you shouldn’t expect to win.

5. Do it again tomorrow

The first time you try a Wordle, it seems counterintuitive to believe that you can find the correct five-letter word (out of thousands and thousands of possibilities) in just six moves. Then, as you play day by day, you get better, refine your solving process, become more confident, and realize you probably only need five moves on a wrong daytime.

As life and the challenges we face become increasingly complex, we need people who have the confidence to tackle any problem and the skills to deliver reliable results. As in the world of Wordle, there will always be a new problem to solve tomorrow.

Problem-solving is an important skill, and getting good at it can make the journey of problem-solving as enjoyable as the frustration-free destination, no doubt, just a confident march to victory. In Wordle, it’s all about the journey, and no one cares about the destination once the puzzles are solved.

Wednesday, who remembers that the response to Mondays Wordle was SOLID?