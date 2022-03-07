Balenciaga’s fall 2022 tackled climate change and war in Ukraine – WWD

People visit natural history museums to see dinosaur bones. Could they one day go and experience winter, see what the snow was like?

Demna asked this heartbreaking question – and tackled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine head-on – during her mighty and sometimes shocking fall fashion show for Balenciaga, set in a sprawling white fishbowl of living space. with a manufactured blizzard, swirling pieces of paper standing in for the real stuff.

Guests arriving in the giant exhibition hall at the gates of Paris discovered oversized T-shirts in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on each seat, and a note card from Demna, whose family fled Georgia’s civil war in 1993 “And I became a refugee forever,” he said. Current headlines “triggered the pain” of that past trauma, making fashion week such an “absurdity” that it seriously considering canceling the show.

“But then I realized that canceling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years. I decided that I could no longer sacrifice parts of myself to this war. of senseless, heartless ego,” he wrote, dedicating the exhibit to “the fearlessness, resistance, and victory of love and peace.”

His title for the show, “360 Degrees,” appropriates the language of VR technology, which he has subverted by recreating the same effect in real life behind a giant glass screen. Mind blowing when faced with the logistics – and cost – of this giant snow globe.

It was kind of a thumbs up for the metaverse, the latest comet rushing into planetary fashion. “It’s really important to be in real life, even if you love technology and you will have no choice but to use it,” he explained in an interview the day before. of the show. “I also wanted to show how much more effort it takes to create this kind of thing in real life – and how much more beautiful it is.”

The title also refers to our overheated planet. The designer lives outside Zurich and described the “shock” of visiting familiar 3,500 meter peaks and finding no snow. (The headlines about drinking obscene water to create snow for the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing came months after he set the concept for the fall.)

He considers this show “chapter two” of his last pre-pandemic IRL runway extravaganza, which had models splashing through water in a dark, flooded arena as a metaphor for global warming. “Snow and that kind of setting is going to be one of those things that’s only going to exist in the digital world, or that kind of artificial setting. We’re losing the real thing.

Before the lights came on, Demna’s voice could be heard reading a poem in Ukrainian by Oleksandr Oles, whose message, he said backstage afterwards, tells Ukraine “d ‘be strong, focus on love’.

Watching the models ride through this fake winter storm, hugging against the wind and dragging what looked like trash bags, added a heartbreaking third story – touching on the one million Ukrainians now fleeing war. It was very difficult to pay attention to the clothes.

In the backstage melee, Demna explained that having the models battle the elements — wind turbines at full throttle — was deliberate, an echo of the dark days in Georgia when he was “in a shelter like other 10-year-olds. years. Ukrainian boys and girls now with their parents, not knowing when the ceiling will fall on their heads.

Ultimately, questions arose about clothing and guest Kim Kardashian, wearing a logo-taped jumpsuit, just like some of the show’s models. Demna called the tape, which he wrapped around huge faux furs, a way to break bourgeois codes and offer something inexpensive to sell that could be made into clothing. “It only took half an hour,” he said of Kardashian’s tacky outfit.

The collection was strong and did not pander to either scenario, but rather Demna’s clothing-focused approach to fashion. He alluded to a long talk about buttons with Ye (who, like Demna, dropped his last name) as a light bulb that went out and led to puffer jackets, bombers and leather jackets. jeans that slip over the head, the fasteners are cursed.

His storage problems and obsession with traveling light – and perhaps some remorse for his gigantic, multi-layered parkas of yore – led him to invent pre-creased trench coats and double-breasted suits that can be rolled into a ball. for easy storage.

It’s fun to think how many could fit in his latest collection of luxury leather goods – the Trash bag, which looks exactly like the Hefty you carry to the sidewalk. “I couldn’t miss the chance to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he said with a small laugh.