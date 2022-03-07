Schiaparelli ramps up growth ahead of museum retrospective – WWD





Over the past year, Daniel Roseberry has become the undisputed king of red carpet dressing. In a single three-month period, Schiaparelli’s art director dressed First Lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, Regina King, Lady Gaga and Adele. Behind the scenes, he’s also building a strong ready-to-wear business for the historic house, whose re-emergence since its 2012 relaunch by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle has at times been painfully slow. This season the brand presented its most comprehensive collection to date, ranging from daywear to evening wear in a palette of black, white and gold. The range was rooted in strong, reinforced tailoring with denim and new versions of the trompe l’oeil knits with which Elsa Schiaparelli launched the brand in 1927. Some of the items featured drawings of body parts, padlocks and measuring tapes that Roseberry made for a tablecloth at last fall’s dinner party celebrating the opening of Schiaparelli’s first permanent boutique at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. With its historic salon on Place Vendôme in Paris, it is the brand’s only point of sale in the world. As the house prepares to expand its distribution, and in anticipation of the opening of a Schiaparelli retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in July, Roseberry delved into the archives to fine-tune the offering. “It’s just about making things wearable and real, but solid at the same time. It’s really serving the customer this season,” he said. Classic pinstripe suits and chic black cocktail dresses contrast with surreal-inspired designs, such as a leather coat dress with spiky protrusions and a curly cream shearling coat with patent leather panels in the shape of a waist corset. There were new variations on the tapered-breasted denim jacket worn by Julia Fox during her short romance with Ye. “You know when it’s good when the whole design team is asking to buy one or wear one,” Roseberry remarked. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli purists can afford an updated version of one of his most iconic designs, a coat from his 1938 “Zodiac” collection that sold at auction in Paris last year. last for more than half a million euros. Roseberry’s version comes with white pockets, instead of the original pink, and is accessorized with Edward Scissorhands style hand scissors. Interest in archival creations is sure to skyrocket after the opening of the Paris exhibition, which will focus on Schiaparelli’s life and his relationship with artists such as Man Ray and Salvador Dalí. In the meantime, pop culture is firing the cylinders at home. The oversized lung pendant Bella Hadid wore on her bare chest at the Cannes Film Festival has been reinterpreted as a pendant necklace anyone could pull off. Roseberry says he’s had enough of being asked to define the Schiaparelli woman. Channeling the provocative attitude of the founder, he returned the question: “Who is not the Schiaparelli woman?

