Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby : NPR



. Matt Rourke/AP

PHILADELPHIA The United States Supreme Court quietly announced Monday that it will not consider Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, leaving him a free man and ending a two-decade legal drama that has changed the landscape cultural, destroyed the reputation of the revolutionary black actor and sent him to prison. for several years late in life.

The high court, without comment, declined to consider a astonishing decision from pennsylvania who released Cosby from jail in June on the word of a former prosecutor who said he made a secret promise to Cosby’s lawyers that he would never be charged.

A spokesperson for Cosby expressed “sincere gratitude to the judges” on behalf of Cosby and his family for the announcement and said he was the victim of “reprehensible bait and switch” by the prosecutor district and the judge assigned to the case.

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby, but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life,” spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement, again targeting crime court officials. suburb of Philadelphia, as he had done throughout both. criminal trials.

According to Wyatt, 84-year-old Cosby remains healthy despite being legally blind. “A lot of people are calling for projects for him,” and he’s considering one last stand-up tour, Wyatt said.

District Attorney Kevin Steele of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, said asking the High Court to revive the case “was the right thing to do,” even if it was a long one. He thanked the accuser Andrea Constand for her courage and wished her good luck.

Constand and his attorneys, in a statement, called the decision “an unfortunate outcome for everyone, especially victims of sexual assault.” They noted that the existence of the agreement or promise was “vigorously challenged in the habeus (court) proceedings and the trial judge determined that it did not exist.”

Cosby never signed an immunity agreement in this case. And Steele’s predecessor, Bruce L. Castor Jr., never wrote or told anyone in his office about it. He never mentioned it in public until new evidence emerged and the case was reopened a decade later.

He said he made the deal with a lawyer for Cosby who was then deceased.

“A secret deal that gets a wealthy defendant out of a criminal case is not fair,” Steele told the court in 2016 as he pushed for the case to go to trial.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill found Castor’s testimony on this point not credible and sent the case back to trial. However, the state Supreme Court later ruled that whether or not the supposed deal was ironclad, Cosby believed it was when he gave glaring and potentially incriminating testimony in a lawsuit later filed by Constant.

“The principle of fundamental fairness that underpins due process in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be kept,” Judge David N. Wecht wrote last year, ordering the immediate release of Cosby after nearly three years in prison.

During the 2006 deposition, a seemingly freewheeling Cosby gave long, conscious answers to questions from Constand’s attorneys. He detailed his sexual relationships with a series of young women, some of them still teenagers, over the years. And he remembers giving several of them, including Constand, alcohol or pills while he stayed sober.

“I don’t hear her say anything. And I don’t feel her say anything. And so I go on and I get into the zone that’s somewhere between permission and rejection. I’m not stopped,” Cosby said. in the deposition, describing a sexual encounter that took place after he gave her three stress pills, which she says knocked her out.

He was arrested in the Constand case on December 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired. Steele had reopened the case after The Associated Press went to federal court to unseal Cosby’s long-buried testimony in Constand’s lawsuit.

Cosby, after four days of damaging testimony, had paid him $3.4 million to settle the case.

He was tried in the criminal case in June 2017. The jury could not reach a verdict. Less than a year later after media reports of the media mogul Sexual abuse of Harvey Weinstein women galvanized the #MeToo movement, a second jury convicted Cosby of drugging and assaulting Constand.

The AP generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they give permission. Constand, now an advocate for sexual assault survivors, did.

Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby sexually assaulted them as well, but Constand is the only one leading to an arrest. His insurer, against Cosby’s wishes, settled a Massachusetts lawsuit involving seven accusers for an undisclosed sum after the 2018 conviction. At least two others proceedings remain pending against the actor.

Castor, who said he made the deal with Cosby’s lawyer, went on to represent former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, in which Trump was acquitted of inciting the violent mob who stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

Castor said he refused to arrest Cosby in 2005, in part because he thought both sides “could be held in a less than flattering light.” Constand then sued Castor for defamation and won a settlement from him. Castor counterattacked Constand, but the judge dismissed him.