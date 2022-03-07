Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2022 feels like Teen Spirit – WWD





Louis Vuitton flexed its cultural might on Monday, becoming the first fashion house to stage a show inside the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. In the central nave of the Beaux-Arts station-turned-arts-museum, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and other stars sat next to equally chiseled statuary, including Lady Liberty herself from Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi. But Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection seemed to draw more inspiration from what happens outside the much-vaunted museum, from skateboarders gathering ahead of the weekend, to DIY fashion stars gathering ahead of Monday’s show for mouth gaping and peacock, including a young woman who painted her face with LV monograms and flowers. “Testing. Trying. Playing. Knowledge. Aspiration. Desiring. Wanting everything. Without restrictions,” was the mood Ghesquière sought, according to press notes. , takes the art of fashion fandom to a new level. Ghesquière has always used his women’s shows as a laboratory, grappling with history and modernity, formality and the street, with an eye on the next generation’s self-expression. And it was an experiment through the eyes of a teenager, cutting a vintage tie and a pair of “Annie Hall” style men’s trousers, trying on a vintage brocade coat with a school uniform skirt, or slacks loose cashmere from the Tibetan store with a rugby team or concert tee. (Ghesquière’s homage to idolatry was to print button-down shirts and polo shirts with the raw portraits of fashion photographers David Sims of the 1990s, an era that, in addition to the 2000s, is having a moment.) And if you’d rather save your clothes, maybe you’ll save for the LV bag. In the spirit of DIY, there were some cool ideas on how to make old things look new. One can certainly imagine the girls in the front row wearing Ghesquière’s baggy sweaters with deep side pockets – which were an entirely new way of wearing metallic tweeds – over a turtleneck and knee-high boots. Sweater dresses with airbrushed and spinning argyle patterns were also incredibly cool. And the idea of ​​spoiling the formality of a pale blue pleated dress, maybe it belonged to your grandmother, by tying a red jumper around the waist, or layering a striped rugby shirt over it , was the epitome of elegant, youthful nonchalance. Oversized blazers and leather jackets; large buttoned peplum tops with trailing ends as if they were cut-out women’s coats; printed baggy skater pants; square loafers and floral brocade LV bags added to the granny neo-prep and grungy look. But rather than dictate a particular mode, Ghesquière, and indeed the LV brand, seemed to be trying to communicate with the next generation of potential luxury customers inside and outside the museum’s doors. The message? “We see you.”

