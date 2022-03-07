‘Turning Red’ review: Pixar’s coming-of-age film shows it hasn’t lost its golden touch

Directed and co-written by Domee Shi (the short “Bao”), the film tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), whose family runs a Chinese temple in Toronto. An honor student who yearns for the approval of her mother (Sandra Oh), Mei has a trio of close friends with whom she shares a passion for a boy band called 4*town, which will soon be performing a concert in her town.
The budding boy mania, however, triggers another unexpected response: Mei’s transformation into a furry red panda, a legacy of her family’s mystical history. The parallels between this and the onset of puberty are inevitable, and Shi and co-writer Julie Cho hilariously delve into them, with Mei’s introduction to budding femininity leading to a series of mortifying side effects.
In tone and style, “Turning Red” perhaps most closely resembles “Inside Out,” another Pixar movie that did an exceedingly good job of tackling the pangs of this particular age in a crisp, entertaining package. The additions here include not just generational shock, but the weight of expectations Mei faces, trying to accommodate her mother as she begins to show signs of independence.
“Turning Red” also makes a lot of profit from panda gags, which in the crudest business terms should sell a lot of stuffed toys to younger kids.
Like Pixar best fare, the film works on many levels, in a way that will be relevant to parents and older children who are both culturally specific and largely universal, with the added garnish of original Billie Eilish songs.
Animation has obviously been a major driver for Disney+ over the past couple of years, at a time when the streaming service needed content and viewers crave an escape at home.
Whether that logic holds as theaters open is between Pixar and Disney’s accounting teams, but the lack of a theatrical window right now is puzzling, with a movie that’s qualitatively in conversation with “Soul “, Oscar winner, and a cut above recent releases “Luca” and “Onward”.
Yet wherever one sees it, “Turning Red” delivers a delightfully lively story that’s both moving and fun – welcome proof that, creatively, at least, Pixar hasn’t lost its golden touch.
“Turning Red” premieres March 11 on Disney+.
