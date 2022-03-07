Disney CEO addresses silence on Florida’s LGBTQ bill

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent a lengthy email to employees on Monday addressing LGBTQ+ staff concerns about the company’s public silence on legislation in Florida that would stifle discussions about the sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Disney has issued no public statement condemning Florida legislation, which would prohibit school districts from encouraging classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the elementary grades or in any way that is not not appropriate for the age or development of the students.

Activists describe the legislation as the Floridas Dont Say Gay Bill. Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for the bill, which has yet to pass the state Senate.

Some critics have disputed Disney’s reluctance, given the company’s large presence in the state and its past willingness to take a stand on legislation that would affect its staff members. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando employs tens of thousands of people. Last year, the company said it was moving 2,000 jobs from Southern California to Florida.

Chapek said in his memo that he met with a small group of LGBTQ+ executives at Disney on Friday for a conversation in which employees expressed disappointment at the company’s lack of public reporting. Although he described the meeting as meaningful, enlightening and at times deeply moving, Chapek did not commit to taking an aggressive stance on Florida’s bill.

Instead, he sought to explain why the company did not jump into battle, saying that company statements did very little to change outcomes or minds and were often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.

Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change, Chapek wrote, referencing Disney movies and shows and its philanthropic support for LGBTQ+ organizations.

Chapek also addressed internal concerns about Disney’s political contributions in Florida, where the company has donated to Republicans and Democrats. He said Geoff Morrell, the entertainment giants’ new corporate affairs director, would reassess our global advocacy strategies, including political donations.

Disney has weighed in on political issues under former CEO Bob Iger, who once toyed with the idea of ​​running for president.

Iger occasionally took a stand on legislation in Georgia, where many Marvel Studios movies are filmed. In 2019, Iger told Reuters it would be very difficult to continue making movies in Peach State if a restrictive anti-abortion bill becomes law.

Years before, Disney threatened to boycott Georgia over an anti-gay bill that sought to expand the right of individuals and businesses to deny services to those whose lifestyles conflicted with their beliefs. nuns. This bill was vetoed by the Governor.

Chapek, who took over as CEO in February 2020, has been less inclined than his predecessor to take political positions. With one exception, Disney said Feb. 28 that the Burbank studio would suspend theatrical release of films in Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Disney is one of a host of companies that have decided to pull out of Russia.

In his memo, Chapek said he believes Disney is more effective at creating social change through its films and TV shows, citing releases such as Black Panther, Encanto, Pose, Summer of Soul and Love, Viktor.

These stories and all of our various stories are our corporate statements and they are more powerful than any tweet or lobbying effort, Chapek wrote. I strongly believe that our ability to tell such stories and have them received with open eyes, ears and hearts would be diminished if our business became political football in any debate.

Chapeks full memo:

Team,

Before getting to the heart of the matter, I would like to thank everyone affected by the invasion of Ukraine, especially our team in Europe and our employees around the world who have family in the region. It’s an incredibly difficult time, and my thoughts are with you. I also want to thank the ABC News team who covered the horrific events there. Their courage and dedication to informing the world during this crisis is exemplary.

On Friday, I met with a small group of LGBTQ+ leaders at Disney to discuss controversial pending legislation in Florida that would impact their communities. I want to thank them for this meaningful, illuminating and at times deeply moving conversation. I told the group that I would write to the entire company with my thoughts on the issues we discussed. I wish each of our employees could hear not only the passionate voices in the room, but also the bravery, honesty and pride expressed by those voices. It’s a conversation I won’t forget.

A common theme was disappointment that the company did not issue a public statement condemning the legislation. This disappointment was compounded by the fact that, while not perfect, our company has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community and has in fact played a significant role in the personal journeys of so many of our employees.

I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally support our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And we are committed to creating a more inclusive business and world. I understand that the very need to reiterate this commitment means that we still have work to do.

I also believe you deserve an explanation for why we did not release a statement. We’re going to have a more in-depth conversation about this at the company-wide Reimagine Tomorrow summit in April, but I’m going to preview that discussion now because it’s so timely.

As we’ve seen time and time again, company statements do very little to change results or minds. Instead, they are often militarized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame. Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.

I don’t want anyone to confuse a lack of reporting with a lack of support. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant and respectful world. Where we can differ is in the tactics to get there. And because this fight is far bigger than any bill in any state, I believe the best way for our company to bring lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create and the diverse community organizations we support. .

There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, the stories of our companies have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and as we would like it to be, and today more than ever, they represent the incredible diversity of our society. We tell important stories, raise voices and, I believe, change hearts and minds.

Encanto, Black Panther, Pose, Reservation Dogs, Coco, Soul, Modern Family, Shang-Chi, Summer of Soul, Love, Victor. These stories and all of our various stories are our corporate statements and they are more powerful than any tweet or lobbying effort. I strongly believe that our ability to tell such stories and have them received with open eyes, ears and hearts would be diminished if our business became political football in any debate.

Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only comes from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to come up with ideas that reflect their lives and their experiences. We must work together to make Disney always such a place.

When it comes to our communities, we are and will continue to be a leader in supporting organizations that champion diversity. In 2021, we provided nearly $3 million to support the work of LGBTQ+ organizations. And, we have a long history of supporting important events like Pride parades, and being there when needed, just like we were following the filming of Pulse in Orlando. That’s why we’ve earned a 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign for 16 consecutive years.

Finally, I want to address concerns about our political contributions in Florida. Although we have not given money to any politicians based on this issue, we have contributed to Republican and Democratic lawmakers who subsequently took a stand on both sides of the legislation. I can also share that Geoff Morrell, our new Director of Corporate Affairs, will be reassessing our global advocacy strategies, including political giving, as he begins to integrate the communications, public policy, government relations and of CSR.

Our company has been a force for inclusion for a long time and that will not change under my leadership. We all have a part to play in this effort, from cast members who create magical memories for fans and families of all kinds, to storytellers who take audiences on journeys to new worlds of stories that illuminate the ours, to all those charged with ensuring our culture lives up to our values. I hope we will all continue to row towards a better future.

Bob