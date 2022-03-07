



In The Batman, Paul Dano plays a very creepy serial killer who assassinates various officials in Gotham City. It’s a very enjoyable performance, from the heavy breathing that opens the film to the big head–head of Arkham Asylum kicking off its final showdown. Dano is very convincing as a weirdo who has turned his Skid Row apartment into a conspiracy den, complete with newspaper articles stuck to the walls, newspapers filled with incomprehensible scribbles, and a pet bat. I totally bought him as the kind of untrained madman who would flawlessly execute ever more baroque assassination plans for mayor, district attorney, etc., but find nothing better for Bruce Wayne than a mailbomb. (Does he think Bruce Wayne opens his own mail?! May be if it’s a Hot Topic package. If not, he has staff for that.) I even enjoyed his numbers and riddles, which were all completely silly. But I bought it! The Riddler hangs out alone at his corner diner, sees everything as a conspiracy, and is a big poster child. Of course, he loves puzzles! The Riddler definitely tried Wordle once and ditched it for Octordle, which he still considers a bit too easy. His puzzles were downright cheesy and obscure: thanks to the Riddler, I’ll always remember his the rata alada, not the rata alada. However, there is one aspect of Danos’ performance as Riddler that The Batman is absolutely, positively mistaken: his glasses. Sorry, but the Riddler wouldn’t wear those glasses. Go on! He’s a weird misfit who wears unstyled parkas and declares himself Gotham’s Most Forgotten Man! Yet there he is, wearing nicely styled, chunky clear acrylic frames, the kind worn by a craft hatchet maker or a web culture magazine editor. They perfectly accentuate Danos’ owl face, making him look like a trend-seeking social media manager. It is totally false! The Riddler didn’t buy Carltons by Warby Parker in crystal! HBO Lakers Show has a problem with Adam McKay How Angry Should Other Writers Be About Brandon Sanderson’s $22 Million Kickstarter? Netflix’s New Hit Is Terrible As A Story But Fantastic As A Delivery System For Sexy Vikings I listened to Kanyes new album on his $200 music player, and my God The Riddler is a filthy, depraved serial killer. He installed carpet on his hardwood floors, for God’s sake! He certainly doesn’t wear pretty fashion glasses. It either wears rimless wire specs with fingerprints on all lenses, or maybeif you go for an old-school crayon vibeApollo 13 dark plastic engineer guy. More likely, he’s not wearing glasses at all! For example, how does he see even when executing his complicated plans? The past two years have certainly taught me how quickly glasses fog up when I’m wearing a simple cloth mask. The entire head of the Riddlers, meanwhile, is covered in vinyl. You think these Carltons don’t go steamy the instant he puts them on, especially in a city like Gotham where it’s never it is not raining ? A film as devoted to gritty authenticity as The Batman should have included a scene where the despicable killer Riddler sighs, takes off his glasses, and wipes them on his shirt sleeve. In conclusion, the Riddler shouldn’t wear nice, trendy glasses. The Riddler should wear a small eye mask that matches his neon green bodysuit, question mark in dazzled lycra. Thank you.

