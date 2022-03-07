Dolly Parton talks about her husband and privacy





When it comes to her professional life, Dolly Parton is essentially an open book. But the country crooner has managed to keep her personal life rather private, and she’s now sharing how she’s coping. The 76-year-old appears on the International Women’s Day episode of The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, where she opens up about the boundaries she set to ensure her husband, Carl Dean , can enjoy a private life even if she works in the spotlight. When asked how she learned what parts of her life to keep secret, Parton says her mother’s wisdom helped her. “I learned very early. And I think my mother told me when I was young: Always keep something for yourself. You can give what you have to give, but don’t give everything. Always keep something. thing for you,” she added. noted. Parton says maintaining a certain level of intimacy has been beneficial to her relationship. “I’ve known how to keep my husband private. It’s only natural for me to protect the things and people I love and to protect my own privacy,” she says. The “queen of country” has been in the business since she was 10 years old and the public knows a lot about her. But she is fiercely private about other aspects of her life. “There’s a part that belongs to God and to me. It’s a sacred place that is just mine and to the gods, and I knew how to do it because I think God ordained it,” said she declared. “I also pray that God gives me enough to share and enough to save when it comes to my money but also myself. Let me share whatever I can but let me keep myself.” In November, she offered a rare glimpse into her marriage when she shared a sweet photo of herself with Dean to celebrate Thanksgiving. In 2020, Parton said “entertainment tonight‘ that some people have even suggested that Dean doesn’t exist since he doesn’t share the limelight with her. A lot of people have thought that over the years because he didn’t want to be in the spotlight at all, she said at the time. It’s just not who he is. He’s, like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got around to it, he’d never get a minute of peace and he was right about that. The full “Kelleleigh Bannen Show” interview with Parton airs Tuesday on Apple Music Country.

