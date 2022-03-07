Entertainment
Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton Headline Iowa Race Weekend Concerts
IndyCar and Hy-Vee, the series’ hyperactive new sponsor, have once again succeeded in turning Iowa’s double race weekend in July into one of the most talked about weekends of sporting events on the calendar. 2022.
On Monday morning, the duo announced four star-studded musical acts that will surround Saturday and Sunday’s IndyCar track activity, including 50-minute pre-race and 90-minute post-race shows each day. Tim McGraw, the three-time Grammy-winning country singer, will kick off the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on Saturday, with Florida Georgia Line taking the stage after the race. Three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani will perform ahead of Sunday’s Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, with nine-time Grammy nominee Blake Shelton putting the finishing touches on the Newton, Iowa track.
“I’ve never seen a lineup like this, and I’ve been in motorsport for a long time,” Penske Corp. President Bud Denker said of the weekend musical act additions. race. “Those are the kinds of events we need to have in this series. Think of how many fans we’re going to have at this event who’ve never been in a race before, and they’re coming for a different reason – – for see entertainment, and “Oh, by the way, there’s a world-class event going on with professional pilots.”
“There hasn’t been an event at Iowa Speedway in 15 years, since the Nationwide Series (now Xfinity) came along, where they filled all the surrounding parking lots. We’re going to do it again.”
Denker said the track currently has around 24,000 grandstand seats, not including suites, additional temporary grandstands that will be built at each lap and additional general admission people. On Monday morning, he said there were around 12,000 to 15,000 tickets available for Saturday and Sunday.
“In the early 2000s when (Iowa Speedway) held their first national race, they had 40,000 people there and maxed out. We’re hoping to get closer to those numbers this time.”
All four concerts are included with fan race weekend tickets, with performers performing trackside in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedway. Those interested can also purchase a pass for the two post-race concerts, allowing them access to an exclusive area near the start and finish line close to the stage.
The latest from IndyCar:
Full race weekend tickets start at $100 for a flexible admission package, allowing fans to move through select grandstand areas, and kids 15 and under are free (maximum of four) at the purchase of an adult flexible ticket. Reserved tickets for two days start at $120 and go up to $240 per ticket, with reserved seats for one day ranging from $65 to $125. Upgrades to a one-day garage pass are $60, with three-day access at $120. Access to the three-day “fan walk” behind the pit lane is $40, or $20 per day, and post-race concert pit passes will cost $50 per day.
Those interested can purchase tickets at www.hyveeindycarweekend.comor by calling (641) 417-6007.
“When we first started working with LiveNation (to book artists for race weekend) it was, ‘What are the biggest acts you have? ‘” Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker said. “We tried to have a good mix – obviously we leaned into the campaign a bit. But we tried to look at the biggest groups they had.”
Continued:IndyCar, Hy-Vee land Google, DoorDash as showcasing sponsors for Iowa weekend
In addition to concerts and track action, event organizers say they will have a food truck village with 75 options, kids’ games and activities on Saturdays, and special events to “honor farmers of the country” on Sunday.
Monday’s news comes weeks after Hy-Vee announced it had landed major consumer brands Google and DoorDash as presenting sponsors for the two IndyCar races, a major boon for an IndyCar series that has hosted more than 200,000 fans for three days in its season opener at St. Pete and drew its largest non-Indy 500 TV audience in over a decade.
“We’re not looking at year one,” Edeker said of the potential for Iowa’s race weekend. “We really look at year two and year three as, ‘That’s how you build an event. “We can launch it and open the door this year and then come back next and see how we can build on it.”
Email IndyStar sportswriter Nathan Brown at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @By_NathanBrown.
