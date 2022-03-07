Who is your role model? Tell us your favorite Hollywood celebrity who inspired you and win prizes





Which Hollywood celebrity is your ‘Shero’? Submit your entries now and win vouchers worth Rs 5000/- Whether it’s trend setter Kim Kardashian or inspirational Meryl Streep, Hollywood women have always inspired us by being unapologetically themselves on and off screen! From bringing their innermost thoughts to the world or focusing on programs and projects that have a positive effect in the world, you’ll find plenty of female role models in Hollywood. On this Women’s Day, we invite you to tell stories about your female celebrity role models who have inspired YOU the most. Take part in the Pinkvilla Rooms “Who’s Your Shero” competition and submit your entries now! 5 lucky winners will have a chance to win Nykaa vouchers worth Rs 5000/- Duration of the competition: March 2, 2022 to March 8, 2022 Rules? 1. Register/Login at www.pinkvilla.com/rooms.

2. Join any community you want, Bollywood, Southern, Hollywood, K-pop, etc.

3. Post and tell us about your female celebrity role models.

4. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms on all social media handles.

5. Brownie Points for participating from the Pinkvilla app. Winners: 1. 5 lucky winners will receive gift certificates from Nykaa worth Rs 1000/- each.

5 lucky winners will receive gift certificates from Nykaa worth Rs 1000/- each.

2. The most captivating stories will get a shout out on Pinkvilla Rooms social media.

