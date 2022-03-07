Comcast and Apple Bring Apple TV+ to Comcasts Entertainment Platforms | Business





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2022– Comcast and Apple today announced the launch of Apple TV+ on Comcasts entertainment platforms in the United States, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005311/en/ (Photo: BusinessWire) Apple TV+ will begin rolling out to Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV today and will be available on all eligible devices in the coming days. Apple TV+ launched on Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the UK and Europe in December. From March 15-21, Apple will give Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and movies on X1, Flex and Stream, with no sign-up or login required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy early seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the hit Apple Original movie Greyhound. Additionally, Xfinity customers who are not currently subscribed to Apple TV+ are eligible for a free three-month trial of Apple TV+ when they sign up through their Xfinity device before April 25. With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology. said Sam Schwartz, director of business development, Comcast. By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps across a technology stack to reach tens of millions of viewers. Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the world’s best creators, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room, said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of services. . Our work with Comcast is illuminating that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we’re thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their favorite new shows on Apple TV+. » Customers can access Apple TV+ by saying Apple TV+ into their voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service (such as Ted Lasso or The Morning Show). Apple TV+ is the first app built using a common set of developer tools and resources through Comcasts global technology platform, enabling content providers to rapidly design, develop and deploy apps that can reach over 50 million devices, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners. By leveraging the Comcasts platform, partners can distribute apps using the same underlying technology to reach tens of millions of viewers worldwide. About Comcast Corporation About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people in the moments that matter. We are primarily focused on broadband, aggregation and streaming with 57 million customer relationships in the US and Europe. We provide broadband, wireless and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky brands; create, distribute and broadcast premier entertainment, sports and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News and Sky Sports; and deliver memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. To visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. About the Apple TV+ app Apple TV+ delivers premium drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and entertainment for kids and families, and can be watched on all your favorite screens. After launching on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch globally and created more original hits and received more awards faster than any other streaming service in its early days. . To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with more than 211 wins and 950 nominations and counts. The Apple TV+ app is available on popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL Chromecast with Google TV, Comcast devices, and PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005311/en/ CONTACT: Debbie Frey 215.983.0563 [email protected] KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGIES AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS GENERAL TV AND RADIO INTERNET SOURCE: Comcast Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 07/03/2022 10:29 / DISK: 07/03/2022 10:29 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005311/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/comcast-and-apple-bring-apple-tv-to-comcast-s-entertainment-platforms/article_41793dba-679d-5c53-b1cd-1e394c5ec079.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos