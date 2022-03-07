Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Soars to a Grand Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

The Caped Crusader is back.

The Batman – featuring Robert Pattinson in his first round as the brooding crime fighter – stole as much as $134 million in its domestic box office debut to secure the second-best pandemic-era opener behind that of 2021 Spider-Man: No Coming Home. It’s also director Matt Reeves’ biggest opening to date and only the second picture since December 2019 to cross $100 million at the box office in its first picture.

Sunday’s opening was estimated at $128.5 million, but the day’s traffic was much better than expected, pushing the final weekend figure higher.

Overseas, the $200 million mast opened at around $124 million in 75 markets for a global start of $258 million. Like the national number, the final international number is higher than Sunday’s estimate.

The Batman’The first performances are all the more impressive as they last almost three hours and are rather dark. Nor was Reeves’ vision for the superhero a safe bet. It’s safe to say that the picture’s strong opening launches a new Batman franchise for Warner Bros. and DC at a critical time for legacy Hollywood studios, which are increasingly reliant on mega-tentpoles and known intellectual property. (Also, Warners is about to have a new owner, Discovery.)

Reeves was the first person Toby Emmerich hired to direct a superhero picture when Emmerich took over as president of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures (Joker and suicide squad were already under construction).

“You have to accept the idea that Batman is like Hamlet. He’s such a rich character. And the only reason to do that is to find a different swim lane and a Batman that’s true to DNA, but with an interpretation different,” says Emmerich. “From the start, Matt consciously made sure that the character and the story he was telling was different from what had been told before.”

The Batman’The opening of s cements the supremacy of the superhero genre at a time when many genres are struggling on the big screen. The younger men – who have so far fueled the fragile box office recovery – showed up in force. More than 65% of ticket buyers were men, while more than 60% of the public were between 18 and 34 years old.

The arrival of the blockbuster Warner Bros. and DC couldn’t have come sooner for theater owners after a slow January and February in terms of Hollywood tentpoles.

The PG-13 movie centers around Bruce Wayne’s early crime-fighting days and features a rogues gallery of Batman antagonists. Paul Dano plays the Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin.

Friday’s $57 million haul for The Batman included $21.6 million in previews Thursday and fan screenings at Imax theaters Tuesday and Wednesday. Like other superhero images, it does substantial business on Imax and other high-end large-format screens, which account for 30% of all business. Imax alone grossed $22.3 million worldwide, including over $12 million in North America.

The higher ticket prices in some cinemas do not seem to discourage consumers. The world’s largest exhibitor, AMC Entertainment, is using the film as a chance to experiment with variable pricing in the United States and charging between $1 and $1.50 more for a ticket. This is for regular digital projections; the surcharge for projections on Imax and PLF screens operated by AMC is probably higher.

Abroad, The Batman opened in most markets around the world, although its Russian release was canceled at the last hour due to the invasion of Ukraine. It won’t be released in China until March 14.

The Batman was well received by critics and earned an A- CinemaScore from the public, as well as strong PostTrack release scores.

According to EntTelligence, Batman ordered more than 80% of all tickets sold on Friday, with 22% of the public choosing to view it in a premium format. For the weekend as a whole, eight out of 10 moviegoers in North America chose to see the film, while 23% chose premium formats.

March 5, 10:50 a.m. Updated with international recipes.

March 6, 7:30 a.m. Updated with revised weekend recipes.

March 7, 7:50 a.m. Updated with revised weekend recipes.

March 7, 8:45 a.m. Updated with revised weekend recipes.

This story was originally published on March 5, 2022 at 7:57 am