Newspaper Sentinel Sports Show offers outdoor products, entertainment

Mother Nature always tests us at the end of winter.

After a brief thaw that reminds us of trout lilies in the woods and turkeys strutting through green pastures, we have a surprise, a shovel-bending snowstorm or an Alberta Clipper that ushers in single-digit temperatures.

And this winter, I don’t need to remind you, the COVID-19 pandemic has added an extra challenge to many of our lives.

But here in Wisconsin, we’re used to dealing with even enjoying four seasons. More than any other, winter helps build our strength and adds to our character.

It also makes us more grateful for spring. I can feel it coming. You can not ?

At some point, a southerly wind will gather and push mild, warm air into Wisconsin. Our lakes will change from hard to soft. Wood ducks will run the ponds and rainbow trout will swarm our Great Lakes tributaries.

All of this, of course, will happen on Mother Nature’s schedule and not a day earlier.

But a harbinger of spring returns this year on a certain date. the 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show will be held Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park in West Allis. Children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Now in its 81st year, the show is the longest-running gathering of fishing, hunting and boating products, travel destinations and outdoor entertainment in the Midwest.

Just when we need it most, the show offers an interior celebration of the great outdoors. Since 1940, he has come back as a loyal partner, no matter the weather or the economy. The exception, of course, was 2021, when the State Fair Park facility was turned into a temporary field hospital.

As the pandemic wanes in Wisconsin and across the country, the 2022 show provides a special opportunity to come together again and return to traditions.

In its early days, the event was known as the Fishermen’s Day. This year’s edition will also feature a creel full of angling content, from vendors with the latest gear to seminars by leading experts to fishing lodges and guide services.

Interested in a new boat? The Mercury Marine Boating Pavilion will showcase the latest models, from personal watercraft and pontoons to rowboats and walleyes.

If you dream of getting away from it all this year, dozens of resorts, lodges, outfitters and travel destinations will be represented at the show. There’s nothing like the chance to talk face-to-face with your potential hosts to help you plan your next vacation.

If you love watching trophy woods, the 2022 show will have a new attraction right up your alley. The Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club Trophy Deer Display will feature a stunning selection of whitetail deer caught in Badger State, including the Jordan Buck (the world’s only typical whitetail deer) and the Bocook Buck, the record archery typical of the reigning state.

You can also bring a deer rack to the show to be rated by WBBC and entered into a competition.

Also new this year provided by Mercury Marine is the Hawg Trough, a 5,000 gallon aquarium filled with fish that will serve as a site for fishing demonstrations and seminars. Have you ever wondered how a lure works underwater? The 10 feet high and 25 feet wide glass tank will allow you to have a fish-eye view. Professional anglers and guides will demonstrate fishing tips and techniques daily at the show.

As always, the Sports Show will also offer plenty of opportunities for participation.

West Town Archery will be offering archery tournaments and the trout pond will also be back for you to cast a line and bring home a meal of fresh fish.

Additionally, the Family Adventures Pavilion hosted by Dan Small will offer rock climbing, fly tying and an air rifle shooting range.

No sports show would be complete without man’s best friend. The Milwaukee Dog Training Club and Donnybrook Kennel Labrador Retrievers will be demonstrating dog handling.

And four-legged amateur stars will enter the Vital Essentials Fastest Retriever contest.

There will also be plenty of impressive human performances. The DLW Timberworks Lumberjack Show will cut, throw and climb three times a day on the Festival Foods Main Stage.

For cooks and foodies, Mad Dog and Merrill and Starla Batzko will perform daily on Usersers’ outdoor grilling and hunting stage.

We don’t know what the weather will be like in March.

But from March 10-13, the Sports Show will once again be back to provide a place to participate, watch, learn and dream in climate-controlled comfort.

See you at the show.

If you are going to

What: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show.

When: From Thursday March 10 to Sunday March 13.

Or: State Fair Park, Wisconsin Exposition Center, S. 84th St. and W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Sunday closing at 5 p.m.

Tickets: $12 at the door for adults, $5 for children 5-17, free for children under 5.

Car park: $10.

Website:jssportsshow.com