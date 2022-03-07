Sony deal heats up Hollywood content sellout





The rush to take over content companies shows no signs of abating. VIP reported last month that in the first two weeks of the year alone, there had already been five official announcements and rumors of mergers and acquisitions involving major content companies. Well, add three more to the mix since then. It was announced on Thursday that Sony Pictures TV bought Industrial Media, the production company behind reality shows like “American Idol” and “90 Day Fiancé.” The deal values ​​Industrial Media at $350 million and will help Sony grow its unscripted content business and diversify its overall content offerings. Just over a month ago, rumors swirled that Lionsgate was looking acquire STX Entertainment, and five days later Legendary Entertainment sold a $760 million stake to private equity giant Apollo Global Management. Private equity firms like Apollo have largely benefited from the recent stock market boom. With all that capital, they have set their sights on Hollywood and have recently been busy grabbing content companies with highly desirable intellectual property. In addition to its stake in Legendary, Apollo and investment firm Standard General acquired TV station owner Tegna about two weeks ago in a $9 million contract. The fourth quarter earnings season wrapped up last month, and we’ve had a pulse check on the biggest players’ streaming space. Some are having a harder time sustaining subscriber growth than others, but the message from Wall Street was crystal clear. Investors who once focused solely on total subscribers now want to ensure that programming expenditures to attract those subscribers are done wisely. More icon Related Those who missed expectations or warned of slower growth were punished (ahem, Netflix). While those who exceeded estimates and painted rosier outlooks were rewarded. Content is one of Hollywood’s most valuable assets and platforms are rethinking their strategies to stand out from the competition. Great content costs money, and for some it makes more sense to just buy off the content companies if they still have to shell out big bucks to buy programming. There’s a lot of money to spend, and not necessarily an abundance of content players to buy. Hence the strong valuations we see in the market. Although integral, content isn’t the only element of a successful streaming strategy. And Disney’s announcement On Friday it will add an ad-supported tier to Disney+ confirmed. All major platforms are in the phase, and different approaches will yield better results than others. Buying content companies might be doable with deeper-pocketed gamers, but the high prices being shelled out might not make much sense to everyone.

