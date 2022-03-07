Entertainment
Putin Hollywood pals the stars who huddled against the Russian dictator | Movies
IIt was one of those surreal moments where lighthearted entertainment makes history. Vladimir Putin sang the song blueberry hill at a children’s charity event in St. Petersburg in 2010, as a host of celebrities, including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gerard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci, cheered as if they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line, I found that my thrilling thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to pop into anyone’s head urgently. Knowing what we know now, the show is more like Dr Evils’ interpretation of Just the two of us but much less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed, but they are not the only Western celebrities to have rubbed shoulders with Putin. To defend this group, they had been hired by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialized in introducing Hollywood talent to Russia and said later that he did not know that Putin was going to appear.
Now, with big names from Angelina Jolie to Sean Penn and Mark Ruffalo throwing their support behind a beleaguered Ukraine, Hollywood must be cringing at the time a public appearance with Putin wasn’t out of order. By the mid-2000s, he had simply nibbled on a few former Soviet provinces and seen the odd dissenting happenings that didn’t bother most Entertainment Weekly readers. Russia was a major emerging film market and firmly on the celebrity circuit. So Jean-Claude Van Damme in 2007 could happily flesh out the president’s macho credentials at an MMA event in St. Petersburg, while Leonardo DiCaprio purred at his feline-loving companion at a summit on animal conservation big cats in 2010.
With his hegemony now firmly established, Putin already had a domestic entertainment machine working hard in his favour. Channel One, a descendant of the Soviet-era state broadcaster RTO, had produced Night Watch and Day Watch, two budding global blockbusters that put a Manichean spin on the chaotic post-Communist Russia that Putin had initially suppressed. of the 21st century. Dark means freedom and light means responsibility and, in real life, Putin is sure to be light, director Timur Bekmambetov said at the time. He tries to fix everything, to organize everything. But it is very bad for freedom. Perhaps the succession of jingoist military films that the Russian film industry was also beginning to produce, including 2005’s 9th Company, 2008’s Admiral, and 2013’s Stalingrad, was a true indicator of his real allegiance.
But Putin lambasted his aggressions in Chechnya and Georgia, and with suspicion swirling around government agencies after the murders of Litvinenko and Anna Politkovskaya, he was in dire need of international legitimacy. Photo ops with big stars and the implied entry into the VIP zone of global mass entertainment helped normalize his thuggishness in the eyes of the world.
Or so he assumed. In 2014, when Putin had annexed Crimea and it was clear he wasn’t going to relinquish leadership any time soon, Hollywood was getting coy. Speaking to Time magazine, Blueberry Hill mastermind Aroutiounian said of the A-list: They are much more concerned about not killing their careers. [In the current political climate] they don’t know what will happen to them when they return home. They will take a lot of heat. With his air of inscrutability, his Machiavellian geopolitical schemes and his critics’ habit of dying in extravagant assassinations, Putin looked more and more like a cartoonish arch-villain of the Blofeld type. His foreign military intelligence agency was even called GRU, after the villainous Despicable Me. But there remained a coterie of movie-world refuseniks who weren’t bothered by his growing pariah status: not just Depardieu, but Mickey Rourke, Steven Seagal and director Oliver Stone. In fact, this set of tough iconoclasts and libertarians seemed to actively embrace it.
Three of them fell into the camp of useful idiots. Depardieu took Russian citizenship and his refreshing 13% flat tax rate in 2013, after criticizing the French government for its levy plans. On good terms with Putin, he called Russia a great democracy in an open letter. At a Latvian film festival in 2014, Depardieu was moved enough to declare Ukraine part of russia. Cue tanks rolling across the border in 2022 and the sound of pie the humble mocked: I am against this fratricidal war, he said. I say, stop the guns and negotiate.
Rourke, meanwhile, was unimpressed by Putin’s foray into Crimea and judged him a real gentleman buying a T-shirt with the faces of the leaders on it in a department store in Moscow in 2014. I met him several times and he was a very cool ordinary guy, he looked me straight in the eye, said- he told Sky News. It’s easy to assume this was some sort of edgelord publicity stunt from the former hellraiser, but he offered his Russian girlfriend as the real reason: it’s all about family. I don’t care about politics. It’s not my department.
Seagal doesn’t even try to play this card without jail. Obtained Russian citizenship in 2016, he had previously called Putin’s annexation of Crimea very reasonable and hailed the president as one of the world’s greatest living leaders. With his old friend now trashing the rest of Ukraine, he’s only reduced his support a notch : I consider Russia and Ukraine as one family and truly believe that this is an outside entity that spends huge amounts of money on propaganda to induce the two countries to be at odds with each other with the other, he told Fox News.
You can see why in a sort of botoxed 21st century version of the Hollywood Ten, three swaggering actors might identify with wanting to sleep with the Russian president. The case of stones is more complicated. He had previously made documentaries on Fidel Castro and Hugo Chvez, so with his past propensity for revolutionary figureheads, Putin was a logical next candidate. The director’s 2017 four-hour series The Putin Interviews no doubt pleases the frontman, but in doing so, it brings him out in all his bland cynicism. She also chooses her moments to question him: on Chechnya, on Russian democracy, on electoral interference.
It’s not hard to see what Stone took away from discussing realpolitik with his country’s opponent. The big question is how Putin benefited from this arrangement. Could the series, by continually insisting on the equivalence between American and Russian expansionism, have been part of his broader disinformation strategy? To throw a tantalizing bone at sympathetic liberal anti-imperialists to distract them from his real business during the period: to radicalize the American and European nativist right.
At least Stones’ banter with Putin gave us a chance to sit back and watch the surface of man even if it didn’t quite reach what lay beyond. In a standout vignette, the director seats the autocrat for his first viewing of Dr Strangelove. As the climactic montage of the mushroom cloud unfolds, Putin seems mildly amused by this description of mutually assured destruction: Nothing has changed. Perhaps that’s what the Moscow celebrity train helped obscure for Putin, it was always about a colder, harsher reality.
