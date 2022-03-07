Entertainment
Can crime dramas survive in cities without secrets? | Culture & Leisure
Is it safe to return to town? After years of shunning urban crowds for bucolic settings, TV crime dramas seem ready to share the streets with the teeming masses. The revived version of NBC Law & Order returns to a dramatically changed New York, a place Lennie Briscoe might not recognize.
The place is bristling with cameras, creating a desert of mirrors and mutual surveillance. Every store, every street corner, every subway station has a way to monitor customers and pedestrians, time stamp their movements, and corroborate or explode their stories and alibis.
Beyond the official cameras, there are smartphones used by both sides of every police interaction. Privacy advocates have long complained about the creeping Orwellian nature of the surveillance state. But the 1984 analogy was broken as early as 1991, when a civilian used his humble camcorder to film California cops beating Rodney King.
The real question for the writers of Law & Order and other series is how to use all this new evidence in a way that adds dramatic tension. For decades, movies and films have been filled with heart-pounding suspense that hinged on the characters’ ability to find a payphone. It took a while to replace this trope, but the creators found a way.
A public life without privacy might reveal what the characters did, but the why of matter and the workings of the human mind and heart still give detectives, prosecutors and juries plenty to chew on.
Airing on Acorn, The Chelsea Detective also brings viewers back to the beat of the city. In this case, the crime does not take place on the gritty streets of London, but in one of its fanciest locations. But as any mystery reader knows, just because someone has money doesn’t mean they don’t want more and might not be willing to kill for it. to obtain.
As in so many mysteries, notably Wallander, the story revolves around a dyspeptic detective. Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) is utterly miserable, recently estranged from his wife, and somewhat embittered by the human condition as a whole.
Luckily he’s joined by Detective Sergeant Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), a bright woman whose ethnicity and accent have left her at the mercy of social snobbery. When he’s not hunting down murderers and uncovering the low and dishonest foundations of the high London life, Arnold retreats to his house on a barge, the perfect place to wallow in his melancholy solitude.
Scarborough should be familiar to viewers of Killing Eve (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14) and movies dating back to The Kings Speech and The Madness of King George.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Auditions continue on Americas Got Talent: Extreme (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
When a brilliant baker starts churning out lousy breads, he turns to his muse and childhood sweetheart in the 2021 romance The Bakers Son (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
A bloody homecoming on 9-1-1: Lone Star (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A risky border crossing on The Cleaning Lady (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Georges’ lawsuit could derail Ms. Russell’s social projects on The Gilded Age (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
A disturbed ex stalks a YouTube star on Web of Lies: Fatal Follower (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).
A sailing trip turns to death on NCIS: Hawaii (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
A local news anchor negotiates with a hostage taker on The Endgame (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
A pop star’s vocal cord surgery puts the team in the spotlight on The Good Doctor (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The Independent Lens (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) The documentary The Interpreters follows the plight of Afghans who helped Americans during a 20-year war.
Elena worries as Pietro travels to Naples to see the family on My Brilliant Friend (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
A social outcast befriends a pale girl who happens to be a vampire in the shocking 2008 Let the Right One In (7 p.m., Showcase), a clever Swedish-language film that scorched most of the canvases. gothic spiders of the worn kind.
Little League ignites big battles on The Neighborhood (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)…The Bachelor (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)…Summer Workouts on All American (7 p.m., CW , TV-PG) … Christina’s New Job Is the Envy of Bob Hearts Abishola (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Turns to a rookie on NCIS (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Good Intentions on All American: Homecoming (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Renee Zellweger and David Byrne on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Paul Dano and Lucy Dacus visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not too long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely accredited young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against huge corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
