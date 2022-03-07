Pixars’ Best in Years is a remarkably candid metaphor for menstruation.

A 13-year-old girl undergoes a sudden physical transformation and rushes into the nearest bathroom, burning with shame. Go away! I am a monster! she sobbed when her mother knocked on the door to ask her what was wrong. Nervously, not knowing if she is intruding on her daughter’s private life, the mother asks if the red peony has bloomed?

This is not an animated adaptation of Judy Blumes’ classic menstruation-themed novel Are you there, my God? It’s me, Margaret. His turn red, Pixar’s groundbreaking tale of a Chinese-Canadian middle schooler’s coming-of-age tale caught between her parents’ rigid expectations and her growing sense of independence and individuality. And the condition that afflicts Mei-Lin Lee (voiced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang) is not, as her mother Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh) initially thinks, her first period, but her first instance of panda-fication. It turns out that the women of the Meis maternal line have inherited a blessing/curse from a distant ancestor that causes them to transform into giant, fluffy red pandas whenever they feel an intense emotion. And since being 13 is nothing else corn experiencing intense emotion, Mei finds herself in the awkward position of abruptly transforming into a massive scarlet beast several times a day.

Meis’ close group of friends (voiced by Ava Morse, Hyein Park and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) quickly adapt to this new situation. In fact, within days, they’re figuring out how to take advantage of their friends’ intermittent bursts of overwhelming kindness to raise money for tickets to the next concert of 4*Town, the boy band whose four daughters are obsessed with . But Meis’ parents, especially her traditional and strict mother, urge her to keep her health a secret until the next red moon, when she can take part in an ancient Chinese ceremony that will purge her of that troublesome inner self. , but oddly liberating.

There’s a lot to love about bright, spirited colors turn redwhich will premiere on Disney+ on Friday: the fact that it’s the first Pixar feature to be directed by a solo female director, Domee Shi, who also directed the 2018 Oscar-winning Pixar short Bag. Or the fact that it’s centered almost entirely on female characters, with the only major male figure (outside of that swoon-worthy group of boys) being Meis’s gentle-souled father (voiced by first cows Orion Lee). The cinematic portrayal of the life of a Chinese-Canadian child growing up in an immigrant community in early millennium Toronto is treated with a lighthearted, undidactical touch. The animation sometimes seems to be influenced by older styles of 2D cartooning and, in a few dream sequences, by classical Chinese art. But Shi nevertheless makes the most of the 21stComputer animation medium of the last century: digital fur has never been so deliciously thick and pleasant to caress. Even the 4*Towns songs, co-written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas OConnell (with Finneas also voicing one of the band members) are a delight, with hooks lovingly sending the genre of teen-friendly pop while remaining irresistibly hummable. But by far the most radical element of the film is its frankness about the majority of women.

Meis’ genteel, rule-bound mother may be too prudish to refer directly to her daughter’s period, but the screenwriters of turn red (Shi and Julia Cho) have no such qualms: their out-of-control and often embarrassing heroines, the girl-panda transformation is the clearest cinematic metaphor for the start of a young woman’s menstrual cycle since Sissy Spacek was drenched in pig’s blood at prom. terrifying end of Carrie. But unlike that sweet and easily intimidated main character from the horror classics, Mei begins the film as a dynamic and unstoppable force of nature, a live-action math nerd whose desire to meet her family’s high expectations is at stake. war with his eagerness to taste the pleasures of adolescence. the life. She even in perhaps the most overt reference to sex ever seen in a Pixar movie draws pictures of herself in close combat with her lust object in a secret notebook she keeps under her bed. If the preteen heroine of Upside down was engaged in a struggle with her vanishing child self, turn redThe slightly older protagonist learns to manage and embrace his unruly inner adult.

There aren’t many family films that have touched on these kinds of hot topics: the sometimes cruel power struggle between mothers and daughters, the awkwardness of early physical maturation, the way pop music and the crushes of celebrities can serve as vectors for burgeoning sexuality. (A climactic showdown between Mei and Ming has panda-fied Mei twerking her stuffed tail into her horrified motherly face while declaring that I love GYRATE!) That the studio gave an early director the freedom to explore these potentially sensitive themes, and doing so in a loud and playful tone rather than grating or serious, is a promising sign for Pixars’ future.

turn red does not always succeed. There are elements of the storyline involving Ming’s strained relationship with his own demanding mother (Wai Ching Ho) that could have been expanded by a scene or two, so the resolution of this story landed with as much impact as the main mother-daughter plot. Is. And while we were asking for the moon, maybe there was a girl in Meis’ group of friends who does not have yelling at the boys with the rest of them who, let’s say, preferred the girls. Maybe the next movie.

Without giving twists to the plot, turn reds climax involves a tense mother-daughter confrontation at a large public event. The sequence the two get away with is a wild combination of kaiju battle sequence, exorcism ritual, and boy band concert movie. It’s the rare grand action finale that delivers on both suspense and character drama, as Mei and Ming negotiate their relationships with each other and with their respective pandas. At this point in the film, the red panda inside represents more than just a visit from Aunt Flo (although that allegory continues throughout). Meis’ final confrontation with her cuddly but fearsome adversary makes it clear that she needs both what the panda gives her of pleasure, freedom, the ability to vent her anger and say no to her controlling mothers. demands excessively and must learn to manage this often destructive source of power. A better (or fluffier) ​​metaphor for growing up is hard to imagine.