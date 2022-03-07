Demon Slayer wraps up season two and announces 2023 season three release – Daily Sundial





Guillaume Argueta Siblings Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado from the anime Demon Slayer take on the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

*This review will contain spoilers for the Mugen Train movie and the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Sundays are no more for Demon Slayer now that the series wrapped up its second season on February 13 with the conclusion of its Entertainment District arc and the announcement of season three. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a 15-year-old boy who joins Japans Demon Slayer Corps after returning home to find his family murdered and his younger sister Nezuko turned into a demon. Later, accompanied by fellow corps members Zenitsu and Inosuke, Tanjiro and Nezuko battle various demons across Japan in an effort to get revenge on the demon leader, Muzan Kibutsuji, and find a way to cure Nezuko. The four are often joined by at least one of the nine Hashira, or Pillars, a group of swordsmen and women who have mastered a specific elemental breathing style used in combat. The show, adapted from the popular Koyoharu Gotouges manga shonen of the same name, amazed audience when it debuted in 2018 with beautiful animation and a cast of seasoned actors. This combination gave a refreshing feel to a show filled with classic shonen tropes. The franchise’s animated film, Mugen Train, also outperformed director Hayao Miyazakis Spirited Away by winning a $313 million cumulative as of December 2020. Viewers received a recap of the Mugen Train arc in the first seven episodes of the second season, where the three killers and Nezuko board a train with Flame Pillar Kyojuro Rengoku to confront the demon Enmu. The second half of the second season covers the Arc Entertainment District. Viewers learn about Sound Pillar Tengen Uzui and the main antagonists of the season, the demon brothers Daki and Gyutaro. Unlike the first season, the Entertainment District Arc unfolds with little time to breathe. The first episode features the aftermath of Rengoku’s death, then immediately cuts to the main cast of four joining Uzuis’ mission to infiltrate the red light district of Yoshiwara and recover his three wives who went undercover shortly before. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke race to collect information on the demon siblings terrorizing the entertainment district and continually advancing the plot by jumping straight into the fight in episode four. By incorporating dark backgrounds and brightly colored attacks with their smooth animation, the production studio Ufotable designs a final battle as flashy as the Sound Pillar itself. The season ends with Daki and Gyutaro dying after revealing their stories, which seek sympathy from Tanjiro and the audience. The third season, slated for 2023, will further delve into the Pillar of Love, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Pillar of Mist, Muichirou Tokito, during the Swordsman Village arc. Viewers can catch up on the first season on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

