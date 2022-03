Netflix Suspends Russia Service Amid Ongoing Ukraine Invasion – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix has halted service in Russia following the country’s continued invasion of Ukraine, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson said Sunday. Netflix’s decision continues a cultural backlash that has seen all major Hollywood studios suspend the release of films in Russia. On Feb. 28, Disney announced it would pull films from the country, with Warner Bros. following suit within hours by announcing that he was withdrawing The Batman at the eleventh hour. Sony, Paramount and Universal have also pledged to stop showing films in the country, with tentpoles no longer planning releases, including Morbius (Sony), sonic the hedgehog 2 (Paramount) and Michael Bay Ambulance (Universal). On February 28, Netflix had shared that “given the current situation” it will not carry Russian state TV channels despite a Russian law that came into effect in early March. And earlier this week, Netflix halted production of all upcoming Russian-language series, including a new contemporary version of Anna Karenina – the streamer’s first original Russian series – and So, a neo-noir crime drama. The streamer would have has less than a million subscribers in Russia, out of a total of 222 million worldwide. Major social platforms have also halted service or been banned in Russia due to a Russian “fake news” law. On Sunday, TikTok said it was pause new uploads and live streaming in Russia as the company examines the “security implications” of the newly implemented law. Earlier in the week, the Russian communications agency blocked access to Facebook in retaliation for the platform’s restrictions on public media such as Russia Today and Sputnik in the European Union. Elsewhere, the Ukrainian Film Academy has called for a boycott of Russian cinema and the Cannes Film Festival has expressed solidarity with Ukraine. Upcoming concerts by Green Day and Louis Tomlinson have been canceled as a result of the dispute. Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and continues in several major cities. More than a million Ukrainians have fled to other EU countries, while many remain internally displaced. Aaron Couch and J. Clara Chan contributed to this report.

