Entertainment
Is Amazon Paving the Way for Streaming Awards Shows?
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Getty Images
Ratings for the Oscars, Emmys, and other major award shows have plummeted over the past five years, sparking all kinds of speculation about the future of kudocasts. Some industry insiders have even speculated whether it would be better for these celebratory ceremonies to cut the cord and move to streaming, where there would be less pressure to generate large audiences or to bring the kind of changes that are currently causing so much turmoil among Oscar superfans. We were about to find out what such a digital future might look like: Tonights 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be streamed live on Amazons Prime Video, making it the first major awards show to be hosted exclusively on a digital platform. It will certainly not be the last.
In many ways, the ACM Awards are an unlikely pioneer in streaming. The country music-themed show was based on CBS from 1998 until last April, having had long stints on NBC and ABC. Although it never drew as much as the Grammys or the American Music Awards, the event remained a powerful Nielsen performer through 2019, when it was still able to attract 10 million daytime viewers. even and almost double its nearest rivals among slots. adults aged 25 to 54.
But as with so many big linear TV events, the pandemic and the continued expansion of streaming competition have taken their toll. Last year, ACM’s telecast fell to just 6 million viewers and produced an even weaker demo performance. And then, last summer, CBS-owned Paramount Global pulled out of contract renewal talks with producer MRC Live & Alternative, deciding instead to partner with sister cable network CMT to revamp its long-running CMT franchise. Awards into an exclusive Eye event. MRC, now looking for a new home for the ACMs, had some early conversations with Golden Globes partner NBC. But those went nowhere, almost surely because of the networks’ concerns about the annual price, which industry sources pegged north of $20 million.
And that’s where Amazons Prime Video came in. He agreed to get the ACMs back for a year, and while neither MRC nor the tech giant are talking about finances, it’s no exaggeration to say that the $20 million that CBS and NBC ditched isn’t considered an extraordinary investment for a streamer. Plus, a big live event like the ACMs fits into Prime Video’s current game plan. The Amazon streamer has been more active in the live TV and music spaces of late, paying big bucks for the rights to NFL Thursday Night Football and pouring millions into events like its Prime Day concert series. Now that we have the technology to be able to make them, it’s pretty exciting to be able to look at these great cultural moments around content, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, told Vulture. So let it be country music [or] the Kanye-Drake concert, drew the public into this expectation which offered entertaining, live and exclusive content on Prime Video.
Given Primes’ growing interest in live programming, an awards show with a half-century-old brand and a decently sized audience, even at the reduced levels of recent years, seemed like a logical next step, said Salke. We’ve had our fair share of conversations around price reductions, and this one has felt like a natural progression, she explains, noting that Amazon has a huge country music fan base within our customer base, who should be receptive to the event. ACMs will also give Prime the opportunity to do real-time market research: Will viewers still invested in awards shows follow them to a streaming service? And equally important, can a digital ecosystem such as Amazon Prime drive New audience at the show?
Because of the stakes involved, producers and Amazon are working hard to make this year’s ACMs a great consumer-friendly experience, according to MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky:
The show is expected to last two hours, one hour less than on CBS. But unlike television, there will be no outdoor advertising. With 20 minutes of ad time per hour now standard for many TV shows on the network, that means the 2022 ACMs will have almost exactly as much live content as aired last year. And while there will be one or two breaks where Prime plans to run promotions for various Amazon products and shows, Stotksy promises those moments will add up to maybe two minutes in total. Additionally, Prime Video will also broadcast the ACMs live in nearly every territory it operates in, allowing for more immediate global reach than during the CBS years.
Instead of taking place in an arena or theater, as most awards shows do, this year’s ACMs are taking place at the roughly 70,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s a huge creative canvas, Stotsky says, adding that the larger square footage will allow producers to set up at least four different mini-stages for performances and awards shows. This will help compensate for the fact that without frequent breaks for commercials, producers won’t have more time to reset for new performances.
Basing the show in a stadium will also give the whole night the vibe of a big, in-person concert rather than a stuffy award show. We view this as a concert first and secondarily as a TV show, says Stotsky. We don’t need outros in commercial breaks. We can move from one act to another, or from one reward to another. We don’t need to serve anything other than the consumer.
Although the number of awards presented during the Monday show will not decrease from previous years, the time spent on awards will be reduced. The way we were going to do it is much more efficient, Stotksy says, explaining that, for example, rewards can be awarded in pairs. Performers won’t have to waive acceptance speeches, however, the executive insists. We always highlight and celebrate the best work of the year and the artists that fans love and want to celebrate,” he says. I think we were going to do it in a slightly elevated way that will feel new and fresh.
Unsurprisingly, since this will now be an Amazon event, the ACMs will be monetized as well as (digitally) televised. What was really unique for us at this event was the opportunity to not only create a great TV experience for Prime Video, but also tap into what’s called Amazon’s flywheel, says Stotsky . This means that in addition to a live red carpet pre-show on Prime, there will be a so-called purchasable remix of the same time on Amazon live, the company’s influencer-powered version of QVC. Viewers will be able to purchase merchandise from artists who perform on the show or pre-order Partons’ new album and book, as well as Amazon Fashion merchandise aimed at country music audiences. Amazon Music and Amazon-owned Twitch will also be heavily involved in promoting the show. It’s really starting to fuel the fan experience throughout Prime. It deepens the connection, Salke says. What we’ve learned is that if we keep looking at what people want and give them more, it pays off. That’s always the goal. It’s never just about trying to find other ways to take advantage of it.
While Amazon will do everything possible to get audiences to tune in live on Monday, the ACMs will also be available for on-demand viewing after the show ends. Additionally, after an exclusive one-day window on Prime, a rerun of the show will begin airing on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, as well as a version with just the musical performances. The reduction will simply remove those price beats, and it will be a non-stop concert event, Stotsky says. Amazon Music also plans to make the show available to its customers on March 10.
Because Amazon doesn’t reveal ratings, measuring whether streaming ACMs work won’t be a straightforward process. Stotsky says that MRC and Prime obviously want to deliver as many people as possible to the initial broadcast and reruns, but the extent to which the show moves the needle in other areas such as the aforementioned e-commerce integrations will also be. important. Either way, probably get an idea of what Amazon thinks a few months from now: the company only has a one-year licensing deal with MRC, so if the experience disappoints, the company won’t probably won’t be back for the 2023 show.
Sources
2/ https://www.vulture.com/2022/03/amazon-streaming-awards-shows-acms.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022