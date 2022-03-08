Student Entertainment Board eagerly awaits next gig – The Daily Evergreen





Alexander 23 performing on Tuesday; concerts take about two months to plan

The Student Entertainment Board is gearing up for their next gig with Alexander 23 on Tuesday. Concert Manager Sierra Horon helps choose the artists and works with them to understand the logistics. Overall, she said the whole process, from finding an artist to the actual gig, takes up to two months. My boss tells us to plan events we also want to go to and be excited as students, Horon said. horon said she has about four meetings a week with the committee she leads, and that there are a lot of small details, like security, that come into play in bringing artists to Pullman. When booking an artist, Horon said SEB works with agents who look at different talent agencies and find artists who gain popularity. We were just trying to get the artists before they exploded, Horon said. I’m basically going to browse through a catalog of artists. So if I find an artist that I like or that I think WSU students would like, I can talk about the price. It largely depends on the budget. After booking the artist and negotiating the salary, Horon said SEB was starting to work on producing the concert. She said marketing plays a big role. Horon tracks ticket sales and also meets with Instagram SEB officials to help promote the concerts. Walker Brooks, double major in Spanish and Audiovisual Production, said he had never attended an SEB concert before, but had attended other SEB events. He saw promotion for the upcoming Alexander 23 concert on campus, including Compton Union Building monitors. Similarly, publicity major Ian Campbell has never attended an SEB gig before, but also received promotion for the upcoming event. Horon said it was too early to predict how many tickets will be sold for the Alexander 23 concert; sometimes a large number of tickets are sold out just days before the concert. Open doors for the Alexander 23 concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the CUB Senior Ballroom. Horon said Alexander 23 and his band will take the stage at 9 p.m. and play for about an hour. [Alexander 23] just played at Madison Square Garden last week, she said. So it’s super exciting to see his audience and engagement growing and I think his most popular song has over 300 million streams on Spotify.

