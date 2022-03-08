After Hollywood thwarted Anna May Wong, the actress took matters into her own hands

Anna May Wong appears alongside Akim Tamiroff in a promotional poster for the 1939 film “King of Chinatown.” LMPC/Getty Images Anna May Wong appears alongside Akim Tamiroff in a promotional poster for the 1939 film “King of Chinatown.”” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z5wPIy5tsWMbtJxGnzzBow–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/QdxOzb5pURem_9F0Wy_UQg- – ~ B / aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/65fbec0e093797754bbd871c636bf799 “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z5wPIy5tsWMbtJxGnzzBow–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA –/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/QdxOzb5pURem_9F0Wy_UQg–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/65fbec0e093797754bbd87154bbd8715/> LMPC/Getty Images

Over the next four years, the United States Mint will issue coins featuring American women who have contributed to the development and history of our country.

The first batch of American Women’s Neighborhoods Programannounced in January 2022, includes astronaut Sally Ride and poet Maya Angelou.

One name on the list might be less familiar to some Americans: Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong.

As someone who wrote a biography on WongI was delighted to provide the Mint with Wong’s backstory.

The subject of renewed attention in recent years, Wong is often referred to as a Hollywood star. In fact, the US Treasury describes her as the first Chinese-American movie star in Hollywood. And she certainly dazzled in her roles.

But for me, this characterization diminishes its main achievement: its capacity for reinvention. Hollywood continually hampered his ambitions. And yet, out of the ashes of rejection, she persevered, becoming an Australian vaudeville singer, British theatrical luminary, B-movie pulp diva and American TV celebrity.

A star is born

Born just outside of Los Angeles’ Chinatown in 1905, Wong grew up seeing movies shot all around her. She dreamed of one day becoming a great lady.

Cutting classes in order to beg directors for roles, Wong began her career as an extra in the classic Alla Nazimovas 1919 about Chinas Boxer Rebellion, Red Lantern. In 1922, at the age of 17, Wong landed his first starring role in The toll of the seaplaying a character based on Lady Butterfly. Her performance was well received and she was later cast as a Mongol slave in the hit 1924 film. The Thief of Baghdad.

However, she quickly hit a wall at a time when it was common cast yellow faced white actors make them blindfold, wear makeup, and adopt exaggerated accents and gestures to play Asian characters. (This practice would continue for decades: in 1961, director Blake Edwards blatantly cast Mickey Rooney as Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffanys, and as recently as 2016, Emma Stone was controversial as a part-Chinese, part-Hawaiian character in Aloha.) Wong would go on to land roles playing unnamed minor characters in the 1927 film old san francisco and To Singapore, which premiered a year later. But anything outside of the typed roles seemed out of reach.

In some ways, his career mirrors that of the great Japanese actor Sessue Hayakawa, which had paved the way for people of Asian-Pacific descent in Hollywood. Hayakawa rose to stardom through his starring role in the 1915 film Lasky-Famous Players, Cheating. However, as anti-Japanese sentiment grew in the United States, his roles have dried up. By 1922 he had left Hollywood.

European fame

Some actresses would have accepted their fate, grateful to simply have the chance to appear in films.

Not Wong.

In 1928, tired of the lack of opportunities in Hollywood, she packed her bags and sailed for Europe, where she became a world star.

From 1928 to 1934 she made a series of films for Germanys Universum-Film Aktiengeselleschaft, and found work with other major studios such as Frances Gaumont and Associated Talking Pictures in the UK. She impressed in her roles, attracting the attention of such luminaries as the intellectual German Walter Benjaminbritish actor Laurence Oliviergerman actress Marlene Dietrich and African-American actor Paul Robson. In Europe, Wong joined the ranks of African American artists such as Robeson, Josephine Baker and Langston Hugheswho, frustrated by segregation in the United States, had left the country and found adulation in Europe.

When film work was not forthcoming, Wong turned to vaudeville. In 1934, she embarked on a European tour, where she sang, danced and performed to captivated audiences in cities large and small, from Madrid to Gteborg, Sweden.

The Wongs review showcased his chameleon powers to transform. In Gteborg, for example, she performed eight numbers including the Chinese folk song jasmine flower and the contemporary French hit Tell me about love. Inhabiting a variety of roles and races, she went from speaking Chinese to French, from portraying a folk singer to appearing as a nightclub siren in a tuxedo.

Wong decides to do it on her own

What I love about Wong is that even though Hollywood thwarted her time and time again, she continued to create her own opportunities.

Although she spent years in Europe, Wong continued to audition for American roles.

In 1937, she tried the main role in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayers The good ground. After being rejected, she decided that if she couldn’t act in a movie, she would just make one.

She made her one and only trip to China, documenting the experience. Her charming short film showed many activities, including impersonators teaching Wong how to play Chinese female roles, a trip to the western hills and a visit to the family’s ancestral village. At a time when the number of top female directors in Hollywood could be counted on one hand, this was a remarkable feat.

Two decades later, the film would air on ABC. By then, Wong had established herself as a television star playing a gallerist-detective who travels the world to solve crimes in Madame Liu-Tsong’s Gallery. It was the first television series to feature an American Asia-Pacific lead role.

By the time Wong died on February 3, 1961, she had left a legacy of more than 50 films, numerous Broadway and vaudeville shows, and a television series. Equally significant is how she rose to global stardom despite her exclusion from leading Hollywood roles.

It’s a story of tenacity and determination that can inspire anyone who wants to see images of people of color reflected on the screen.

