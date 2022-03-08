Brand Entertainment Coordinator – Cynopsis Media

The CW Network, LLC is seeking a Brand Entertainment Coordinator for the Brand Entertainment Department.
The Daily
- Handles all administrative duties for the CW Branded Entertainment team (including EVP, VP, Director, Manager). Responsibilities may include (but are not limited to):
- Answer the phone, schedule meetings, coordinate travel, process expenses, make reservations, etc.
- Collaborate, assist (and in some cases lead) the development and execution of Branded Entertainment partnerships
- Assist program managers in developing program briefs to share with multiple divisions and studio groups
- Work with the Program Manager to develop and manage all necessary timelines and ensure approvals are met for multiple purposes (client, studio, legal, etc.)
- Contribute to brainstorming sessions for partnerships that include:
- Custom on-air and digital content, in-show integration, grassroots marketing opportunities (around event programming), promotional overlays, and more.
- Manage, create and maintain Branded Entertainment’s weekly promotional schedule, status documents and production schedules for all partnerships
- Manage and maintain the ongoing master production schedule for all CW programming
- Manage Branded Entertainment billing process.
- Maintain billing table, create and distribute partnership memos, process all vendor invoices, work with finance to ensure customer payment, etc.
- Create program summaries / summaries when programs are completed
- Work with the Branded Entertainment team to collect all necessary program assets/components as the deals are in play (graphics, print ads, digital and social assets, photography, video, etc.)
- Manage the Creative Library to hold artwork, logos, photography, press, and more.