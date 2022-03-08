Law roundup: Man kicked out of building after sleeping in toilet





An employee opening a business for the day reportedly found a man sitting in one of the rooms. The man claimed his night was the result of falling asleep on the toilet. Kalispell Police Department officers informed him that he could not return to the property or could be cited for trespassing.

A hotel employee was allegedly hit by a man with shaggy hair and started bleeding from the nose. The man was hanging out at the main entrance carrying a blue bag containing a ukulele. He was probably playing a different tune on the way to jail.

A male passenger in the backseat of a green SUV driving around town was seen wearing an Obama mask and pointing an AR-style gun out the window, which turned out to be a paintball gun. Two other passengers had left when officers arrived. The other occupants have been advised. The person who called the report declined to press charges, saying she had not threatened him or pointed guns at him.

We heard a woman scream, you headbutted me. Let go of me, during a fight with a man in a hotel room. The parties were separated and nothing physical would have happened.

A man wearing a pink coat has been advised on his actions after someone, who believed he was taking methamphetamine, claimed he was trying to enter a coffee stand and another business.

Three truckloads of children were said to cause a ruckus in the parking lot of a non-profit center when they were seen weaving around parked vehicles and throwing trash out of windows. Officers counseled individuals and told them to pick up their trash.

An employee of a property management company complains about a vehicle parked on private property and not in a parking spot. He wasn’t happy when he was told the car could be towed at his or the owners expense and started complaining that the laws were stupid, then channeled his annoyance at the police who weren’t doing his work. It was also learned during his call that he had already been informed of his options.

Teenagers reportedly drove over parking berms.

A man, who appeared to be drunk, reportedly knocked on a woman’s door, asking her to open. When she told him no, he asked her why. She locked herself in the bathroom and called the police. The man was taken back to his apartment.

A man alleged that four men, possibly in their late teens or 20s, drove through his unlocked vehicle and stole two pairs of prescription sunglasses and a toolbox, then took off in a red sports car with tinted windows.

Someone was roused from their sleep by the din of drunken neighbors screaming at the top of their lungs while fighting. The caller claimed to have spoken to a man several times about his loud cries.

A man in a green t-shirt wasn’t going to let anyone get in his way when he allegedly pushed an older woman into a vehicle as he headed to a casino. She told the person calling to report the incident that she did not want help.

A baby was reportedly sitting on an unbuckled passenger’s lap, in a green pickup truck with out-of-state license plates.

A man was too drunk to get up from the floor of a woman’s apartment and needed help walking after being told to leave.