Tyson Fury wants ‘The Rock’ to play him in a Hollywood movie about his boxing career





Fury has claimed he could retire from boxing and make a Hollywood movie about his career, with the ‘Gypsy King’ offering Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play him in the film.

Tyson Fury has confirmed plans to make a Hollywood film about his boxing career and offered “The Rock” to play the titular character. The ‘Gypsy King’ has had a remarkable career at the top of the sport, making a remarkable comeback from health issues to become world champion for the second time. He currently holds the WBC title and will defend it against Dillian Whyte on April 23 in what he claimed will be his last fight. Fury has confirmed he has had offers from directors to make a film about his life and boxing career, but has yet to decide on his next move after boxing. “I was often offered Hollywood movies,” Fury said. BT Sports. “But they’ll make a 10% movie about me one day. “The Rock plays me in the movie, my brother The Rock. It could be me or The Rock playing me in the movie. “I have six kids at home and a wife. When is enough enough? Why do I have to be one of those people who lasts too long and gets hurt for too many fights and be known for the guy who ruined everything for a few pounds? “I want to retire at the top, do a Netflix documentary about me and a Hollywood movie. I love this sport but when I’m done, I’m done. I always say I never get involved in business others because there are so many trainers and managers with more experience than me. “So I’m going to let them stay involved in their business like they let me do my job as a fighter. They’re already here. I could probably talk about boxing like you do, commentary or pundits.” ‘The Rock’ launched his career in WWE where Fury also competed, and is well known for starring in several hit movies, including Jumanji. Do you think Tyson Fury should retire after his clash with Dillian Whyte? Let us know in the comments section below Fury rose to the pinnacle of the sport by defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified champion before suffering mental health issues that led him out of the ring. However, after gaining weight and battling alcohol and drug addiction, he made a stunning comeback to beat Deontay Wilder twice to settle their trilogy in his favor. He has since sworn his next domestic showdown with Whyte would be his last. The winner of Anthony Joshua’s pending rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be a future opponent for Fury should he choose to fight for the undisputed titles. Fury suggested he would be willing to break that retirement and return if an offer is made for a crossover fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Read more Read more

