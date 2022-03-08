Entertainment
Shane Warne’s latest stylish texts to an entertainment commentator
Hours before he died of a heart attack, Shane Warne texted an acquaintance whose dog had died to check on his well-being.
The cricketing great would also brag about his children in conversations with entertainment commentator Peter Ford, saying, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever had in my life, it’s those three kids.”
Ford shared some details about the messages he exchanged with Warne, 52, while working on Sydney’s Radio 2GB on Monday morning.
Entertainment journalist Peter Ford shared the last heartfelt message he received from friend Shane Warne, 52, was a recording after the cricket star learned Ford’s dog had died.
Ford said Warne’s priority was always his family and described their conversations as ‘hysterically funny’ and ‘highly defamatory’
Ford said he had never met Warne, but the pair had shared “thousands” of texts over the years, which Ford described as “hysterically funny” – and sometimes “very defamatory”.
Ford said Warne texted him last Friday asking ‘how are you’ after the death of Ford’s dog – making the news of Warne’s passing even harder to believe.
Ford – who was careful to share only a few details of their conversations – told ben Fordham: “(Warne) was always talking about his kids. Such pride for his children,” he said.
“In fact, one of those messages said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever had in my life, it’s these three kids.
“I definitely have to get to know him in that rather peculiar way, he was a very decent guy who could be an idiot, a ratbag, a larrikin, all those things that we used. But I have no doubt that he was an absolutely decent guy.
Ford shared details of two text messages he received from cricketing legend Warne during a Monday morning radio interview (digital mockup)
Friends and loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to Shane Warne after his shock death in Thailand
“Among those lyrics, one of the recurring themes every time there was a new scandal or drama that he was involved in, he was like, ‘Peter, I just want the story to be written well, because I worries me is embarrassing for my children and my parents.
“It was always on his mind.”
An autopsy of Warne’s body has been completed and Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon said staff at the main state hospital in Surat Thani province were working hard to facilitate the return of his remains as soon as possible.
Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon said staff at the main state hospital in Surat Thani province were working hard to facilitate the speedy return of Warne’s remains.
Longtime friend and managing director of Sporting News, Tom Hall also shared his final moments with Warne in a heartfelt tribute.
Hall had been on a “boys trip” with Warneat to the Samujana resort on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, and described his last meal with the cricketing legend.
“I’ve dined with Shane at many fine establishments, but rather than sample local Thai cuisine, we enjoyed a plate of Vegemite on toast,” he said.
‘Shane nibbles: ‘Damn you can’t beat Vegemite with butter, still great wherever you are in the world’.
“An Aussie through and through – this was to prove to be his last meal.”
Warne then went upstairs to talk to his children on the phone. It was the last time Hall saw him alive.
According to Koh Samui police, the spin caster’s last day included receiving a massage from two local masseuses at his villa and ordering a new bespoke suit.
Paramedic Anuch Han-iam described to The Sun the panicked moment he entered the villa and took over CPR from producer Andrew Neophitu.
Neophitu recently produced a documentary about Warne called “Shane”.
‘They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked,” he said.
“They kept trying to wake him up and I heard someone say, ‘Come on, Shane. Come on, Shane.
“I could see they were all shocked and I just tried to concentrate and do my best.”
Tom Hall, a longtime friend and managing director of Sporting News, had been on a ‘boys trip’ with Warne at the Samujana resort on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, and said his last meal was Vegemite toast .
Mr. Anuch said the room was clean and there were no signs of parties; not even empty beer bottles or smoked cigarettes.
“I did my best for him and gave all my energy,” he said. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t help her.”
According to Koh Samui police, the spin caster’s last day included a massage from two local masseuses at his villa and the ordering of a new bespoke suit.
The last moments of the cricketing legend
Shane Warne was planning to take a three-month break when his holiday was cut short by a suspected heart attack.
Below is a timeline of his final days based on reports from police and his friends:
– Warne arrives by plane at Samui airport at 8.35pm on Thursday.
– He is joined by three friends: Andrew Neophitou, Fred Witherow, Gareth Edwards.
– The cricketing legend is moving into his luxurious villa at the Samujana resort on the Thai island of Koh Samui.
– Warne posts on Instagram and uploads a photo of the villa pool. “Good evening from Samujana Villas in Koh Samui,” he wrote.
– He is joined by his fourth friend Tom Hall the next day.
– Warne orders a suit from a local tailor and two Thai masseuses to give him a massage at the villa.
– He sits down with his friends to watch the first Australia-Pakistan test on TV.
– Warne gives Hall his 2005 Ashes sweater, his 2008 IPL shirt and a One Day International shirt and cap.
– Warne enjoys Vegemite toast, his last meal.
– His friends plan to go out for a drink when Warne goes to his room.
– Warne continues to watch cricket in his bedroom and telephones his children in Australia.
– Neophitou knocks on Warne’s bedroom door before finding him unconscious at 5 p.m. Friday.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10584487/Shane-Warnes-classy-final-texts-entertainment-commentator.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022