Shane Warne’s latest stylish texts to an entertainment commentator

Hours before he died of a heart attack, Shane Warne texted an acquaintance whose dog had died to check on his well-being.

The cricketing great would also brag about his children in conversations with entertainment commentator Peter Ford, saying, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever had in my life, it’s those three kids.”

Ford shared some details about the messages he exchanged with Warne, 52, while working on Sydney’s Radio 2GB on Monday morning.

Ford said Warne’s priority was always his family and described their conversations as ‘hysterically funny’ and ‘highly defamatory’

Ford said he had never met Warne, but the pair had shared “thousands” of texts over the years, which Ford described as “hysterically funny” – and sometimes “very defamatory”.

Ford said Warne texted him last Friday asking ‘how are you’ after the death of Ford’s dog – making the news of Warne’s passing even harder to believe.

Ford – who was careful to share only a few details of their conversations – told ben Fordham: “(Warne) was always talking about his kids. Such pride for his children,” he said.

“In fact, one of those messages said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever had in my life, it’s these three kids.

“I definitely have to get to know him in that rather peculiar way, he was a very decent guy who could be an idiot, a ratbag, a larrikin, all those things that we used. But I have no doubt that he was an absolutely decent guy.

Ford shared details of two text messages he received from cricketing legend Warne during a Monday morning radio interview (digital mockup)

Friends and loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to Shane Warne after his shock death in Thailand

“Among those lyrics, one of the recurring themes every time there was a new scandal or drama that he was involved in, he was like, ‘Peter, I just want the story to be written well, because I worries me is embarrassing for my children and my parents.

“It was always on his mind.”

An autopsy of Warne’s body has been completed and Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon said staff at the main state hospital in Surat Thani province were working hard to facilitate the return of his remains as soon as possible.

Longtime friend and managing director of Sporting News, Tom Hall also shared his final moments with Warne in a heartfelt tribute.

Hall had been on a “boys trip” with Warneat to the Samujana resort on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, and described his last meal with the cricketing legend.

“I’ve dined with Shane at many fine establishments, but rather than sample local Thai cuisine, we enjoyed a plate of Vegemite on toast,” he said.

‘Shane nibbles: ‘Damn you can’t beat Vegemite with butter, still great wherever you are in the world’.

“An Aussie through and through – this was to prove to be his last meal.”

Warne then went upstairs to talk to his children on the phone. It was the last time Hall saw him alive.

According to Koh Samui police, the spin caster’s last day included receiving a massage from two local masseuses at his villa and ordering a new bespoke suit.

Paramedic Anuch Han-iam described to The Sun the panicked moment he entered the villa and took over CPR from producer Andrew Neophitu.

Neophitu recently produced a documentary about Warne called “Shane”.

‘They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked,” he said.

“They kept trying to wake him up and I heard someone say, ‘Come on, Shane. Come on, Shane.

“I could see they were all shocked and I just tried to concentrate and do my best.”

Mr. Anuch said the room was clean and there were no signs of parties; not even empty beer bottles or smoked cigarettes.

“I did my best for him and gave all my energy,” he said. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t help her.”

