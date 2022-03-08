Former Miss America of Georgia visits Hollywood





Former Miss Georgia, Miss America Audition for ‘American Idol,’ Now Heads to Hollywood A former Miss America and Miss Georgia is on her way to Hollywood, thanks to “American Idol.” Updated: 8:40 a.m. EST March 7, 2022 A former Miss America and Miss Georgia is on her way to Hollywood, courtesy of ‘American Idol.’Betty Maxwell, a Warner Robins native who won the Miss Georgia pageant in 2015 and the Miss America pageant in 2016, got unanimous approval from the judges during Sunday night’s “Idol” auditions, airing on WJCL 22. Maxwell won over the judges with her rendition of “A Moment Like This,” made famous by Kelly Clarkson’s win on the first season of “Idol in 2002. See the full performance below This is Georgia’s second week on the show. Last week’s season premiere saw singer/songwriter Taylor Fagins pay tribute to the late Ahmaud Arbery in his original song, which also drew praise from the judges. Watch the performance below Last year’s season of “American Idol” saw Georgia native Willie Spence advance to the final before being named runner-up. During the build-up to the season finale, Governor Kemp declared it “Willie Spence Week” in the Peach State. A former Miss America and Miss Georgia is on her way to Hollywood, thanks to “American Idol.” Betty Maxwella Warner Robins native who won the Miss Georgia pageant in 2015 and the Miss America pageant in 2016, earned unanimous approval from the judges during Sunday night’s “Idol” auditions, which aired on WJCL 22. Maxwell won over the judges with her rendition of “A Moment Like This,” made famous by Kelly Clarkson’s win on the first season of “Idol” in 2002. See the full performance below This is the second week Georgia has been featured on the show. Last week’s season premiere saw singer/songwriter Taylor Fagins pay tribute to the late Ahmaud Arbery in his original song, which also drew praise from the judges. Watch the performance below Last year’s “American Idol” season saw Georgia native Willie Spence advance to the final before being named runner-up. During the build-up to the season finale, Governor Kemp declared it “Willie Spence Week” in the Peach State.

